Theworldidreamof
Jan 27

If we cannot overcome this by somehow getting control back off them of the land, them I think we are doomed. Here is something I wrote to someone yesterday. Yes I entirely agree with you about how do we get there regarding free land and also about the multiplicity of problems we are facing from every direction now just to survive. They really have planned it out very well haven't they. Also the psychological aspect of disingenuously focusing on people's mental health during all of this serves to further weaken the people by making them feel they have mental health problems when the reality is simply they are in the process of being crushed through the lock downs that occurred, pressure on them because of cost of living issues including paying rent and mortgage, themselves directly related to a lack of free land.

Many people in the world seem to think that human kind is enslaved, primarily because of the financial system which forces them to pay interest on debt. But such a financial system most probably could not exist if the land was not controlled in the first instance.

In some places, mortgages represent 60% of the balance sheet of major banks. The lack of free land in the world is the primary cause of human slavery and suffering in this world and hopefully one day we will be able to overcome that.

In relation to how do we get there, my first thought is we need to try to get it into everyone's minds that you never should have had to pay for your land in the first place. This could be the start of an awakening of the people as to how they are all truly being ripped off and why they are suffering. Not because you have mental health problems. It could also be the start of a beautiful non violent movement or resistance against what is going on, with people saying, we don't want what you are offering (CBDC's, digital ID'S, vaccines) and would prefer to live on our own piece of land instead.

When the system goes down, there will be many people who will have significant equity in their homes and land, which will be wrongfully wiped out by the wrongful Great Taking that is planned. If they stood up and said, you can keep our house then, but we want given to us the equivalent of the equity we put in, in terms of a free piece of land somewhere, so we can start again, it could be a powerful counter to what is going on and could also have some legal standing against it as well.

Many people think the legal system is of no use, but I actually think they are afraid of it being used against them. Evidence of this is in what they proposed to do with the now scrapped new Human Rights Act in the UK which contained provisions that would require people getting government permission before filing legal claims against whoever was specified in those provisions. So they are a little afraid I think of the law that already exists, against what they are doing.

Such a push towards a movement for free land also overcomes their narrative regarding human over consumption and destruction of the environment, which is the fault of their system, not humans themselves, as humans would be living much more in tune with the environment, growing their own food, not travelling so much as they would not need to go to work in the wrongful capitalistic system etc.

A very good counterargument to what is going on could be built around people getting free land.

I have read your suggestions for survival against what is going on and entirely agree with them. One of the problems however, as you would already know, is they also want to shut down localisation at some point as well, to prevent people from living outside of what they are creating, and have already put in place the mechanisms to push people off their land though property tax increases, which they intend to enforce through local councils themselves. So there is a real danger as well in people thinking they can survive all this by going local. They do not intend to let that situation survive either. So somehow people are also going to have to stand against these measures of forcing them off their land, by taxing them off it. Nemo Dat Quod Non Habet is a rightful principal that surely applies to the land, and if the wrongful rulers never had a right to claim ownership of it, because they never created it or legitimately acquired it, then they also cannot charge tax on it. The Pope's repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery in 2023, adds support to this notion. The following link is from Liz Truss in New Zealand where she is detailing all the changes which have been made at local council level to enable property taxes to be raised and for properties to be forclosed on if the taxes are not paid and where she is also detailing all the corporations involved who will benefit from or have a claim over the properties, which are clearly, in advance, being planned to be taken back through this fraudulent and egregious scheme. Fraud pierces the veil as you know. We need to find the way, otherwise we will not stand a chance against this. I hope you may be able to think about this some more and what can be learned maybe from the Maoris or other indigenous communities with their own land rights claims, many of which are being successful, for their own reasons because that might be part of the plan of course to push us white people out. But I just wanted to share my thoughts with you.

http://thephaser.com/2025/10/the-rothschild-banksters-want-your-property-rights-in-all-western-nations/

Theworldidreamof
Jan 27

They are in the process of creating the terrifying 4th and final beast system of the world, that devours everything, as has been described in the book of Daniel. This is what they are going for!

