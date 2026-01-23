Discussion about this post

Theworldidreamof
Jan 24

The power of your mind and your insightful ability to describe exactly what is going on is a special gift that you have. The world is lucky to have you here brother, along with quite a few others who are doing their parts as well. But we need to cut through to the “essence” of what is going on, and this is what you do, so beautifully.

Theworldidreamof
Jan 24

This one will represent maybe the best possibility of waking everyone up I think. It is not racist to other races to show them that there is a plan to get rid of the white skinned people. It might in fact help them also to think, if they want to do that with them, then who is next? The point that needs to be made I think is that the people from the white races have been the most vocal and supportive of other kinds of people in the world who have been repressed. Lots of white people in the world have stood up for humanity and stood against, for example, what happened in Vietnam, what happened to the Africans, what happened to the Chinese in Tianamen, but it has not really been reciprocal in terms of what is now happening to the white people themselves. So it is an opportunity to help bring solidarity to all the different people of the world against what is going on to destroy their races and their heritage. It is maybe the greatest opportunity to help to wake them up.

The vaccines can also be talked about in this respect, as they apparently were designed to target the darker skin races and white races more than the Asians and tge Ashkenazi Jews. Why was that? I know the answer, as do you, but we need to tell the world of this fact also, in to help to bring them together against the pure evil that is going on.

