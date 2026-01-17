Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
Jan 18Edited

They absolutely are working towards creating this dystopian future you have described while wanting to paint it as utopia. You have brilliantly encapsulated what the plan is and the mechanisms they will deploy for achieving it. It is already well underway now as we can see, starting in 2020, but planned out long before that. I know you are just putting up dates there for discussion purposes but I think many of these things will happen much earlier than 2045 for example. Their target is supposed to be 2030 to achieve this. So I think they plan on using a lot of force in the coming years to make it happen, maybe starting this year, possibly with an economic collapse and possible new fake pandemic. I saw someone from the WEF I think talking with the President of China a couple of years ago saying we need to be much tougher next time around in enforcing vaccinations. So they also want everyone in the world to be transhumised to be fully mind controllable by their technology and BCI's as you speak of. They want to do a complete override of the natural processing of the human brain and even control the thoughts all people have as well. They want to take us over from what we were naturally created to be. So we have to keep standing up against this wrongful plan for human kind and the world we live in. Regarding nation states still existing in 2045, albeit nominally, we will have to see what happens with that. My understanding is they want to get rid of the countries entirely, which they might be planning with the coming collapse and what will also be a sovereign debt crisis. This is where Bloomberg's Cities Initiative fits into the plan as I think they really want a one world government running the cities directly, without the bureaucracy and laws of the existing governments to get in the way. My understanding is they want to create 7 new super regions in the world to run all this. The planned North American Union is just going to be one of those regions. This is my understanding of the plan. It is so valuable what you are doing, to help raise people's awareness of where this world is wrongly headed and to try to help them wake up to the tremendous danger that lies ahead, if we cannot all somehow overcome it and create a better world ourselves.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 stuartdbrazier@icloud.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture