Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
Jan 16

And so when it was all over, my lawyers, who were prominent human rights lawyers here, said to me, they had never experienced such a brutal and vicious fight, as that as has been waged against me, in all of their time as being lawyers.

These people even wanted, as part of a settlement with me, to be able to go in with computer experts and erase all records of my case from my own lawyers offices as well as the personal home of my barrister!

So in the end, none of us agreed to that bs.

And I won! This is the kind of fighting spirit all need to adopt, to overcome the evil that is going on now today!

Never give up! Righteousness and the law, is on our side!

Reply
Share
Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
Jan 16

So my ultimate message to you, and many others as well who may read this in the future, is don't let yourselves be persuaded to believe that the legal system as it is is of no use and has failed etc. It is actually very good if used properly. And it really is not that easy to corrupt, if people use it to stand up against that corruption that has entered into it. In my case, my lawyers got persuaded by the other side, that I had no case against them for opposing the withdrawal of the counterclaim. I got told there is no way you can win against them if you appeal it. I basically got told that Res Judicata does not apply. But I could see that it did. I did not take their word for it. I ran it past my barrister as well, with supporting cases from the House of Lords, and he said, you are right! So I will support you in this respect of opposing what they are trying to do here to preserve the ability to relegate against you when they say they want to settle the case.

So he did support me, a brilliant and beautiful man, and I got a legal aid extension to run my appeal, and I overcame them! It just took 1 more year to do it.

The point is there are good people inside the system and we just need to find them, to help us to overcome, how the system is being distorted and wrongfully used against the people on the face of the earth.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 stuartdbrazier@icloud.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture