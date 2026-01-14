Discussion about this post

Theworldidreamof
Jan 15

And they are absolutely going to run another fake pandemic on us again, maybe this year I think, when they are ready to let the financial system go. I might be wrong, but I think the next fake pandemic will be timed to coincide with the coming end of time financial crash, so they can lock everyone down again, when the crash occurs. That can make them a bit hungry during that period as well, to soften them up to accept the cbdc's. Many people are going to accept it, I think. After that, many many many more jobs will be gone as well, and many people may well accept work in newly created "security" positions where they will work to go around and help round up the non complier's. So there is great danger coming for all of our kind, depending maybe on where we live. But our job is to survive it as you know. So we must do our best to do that, and to continue to work towards overcoming this pure evil that is going on.

Theworldidreamof
Jan 15

Can you see the beauty of what I am saying. They are actually bound by a requirement to telegraph their plans for the future of this world and it's people.

Why else would they have put Klaus Schabb out there to say in the future, you will own nothing, and be happy.

This was telegraphing a future, which they want, but which will not happen, if we do not agree to it.

Human kind is still the boss! As is the Creator of humankind itself, and the world.

And it will always be this way. It is easy to overcome them, when you know the game

