Theworldidreamof
Jan 13

Did you consider that the oligarchs, or whatever we want to call them, are already in the process of moving towards a system of issuing money that is not debt based, and they will themselves not be charging any interest in the the future either. Because there will be no loans granted. Because everything will belong to them, and all will simply get a basic income of some kind, in order to survive, as long as the oligarchs want them to survive. So the key to overcoming them remains in the challenge to their wrongful claim that they own the land that people live on. Can't be done by changing the financial system of the world to a credit based system, while ever the land still wrongfully resides in their hands. They are already moving towards a system like that themselves.

Theworldidreamof
Jan 13

This is why my article of 7 November 2025 about Nemo Dat Quod Non Habet is so important. It may represent the only way!

