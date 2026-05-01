ParaGov

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
14h

Sounds a lot like Xandara. I support this. Tried to subscribe annual subscriber, but my debit card was declined. It works on some substacks but not on others, I don’t know why. Will try again later.

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