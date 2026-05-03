“Land, like any other gift of nature, cannot be the subject of property… The earth is given as a common stock for man to labour and live on.”—Thomas Paine

This emblem for Learn Your Land is a quartered shield on a contoured map background symbolizing holistic nature connection: paw for wildlife, leaf for plants, mushrooms for fungi, and waves for water — representing balanced ecology and land stewardship.

The ParaGov Insight: The ability to gain a deep, intuitive understanding of a situation, problem, or concept, often by perceiving underlying patterns, connections, or truths that are not immediately obvious. It involves a sudden realization or “aha” moment, combining observation, reasoning, and sometimes creativity to grasp the essence of something complex.

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ADHD INSIGHT

Can Ending Land Ownership and Taxation Finally Free Humanity?

Humanity stands at a civilizational turning point: redefining our relationship to Earth by ending private land ownership and abolishing taxation. Land, a pre-human gift, cannot morally be owned—only stewarded as sacred commons under decentralized Dunbar-scale communities of ~150 people. This eliminates rent, poverty, and ecological plunder while granting everyone a birthright to land. Taxation, a form of coerced extraction, gives way to voluntary, transparent contribution for shared needs. Together, these shifts heal the human-nature divide, restore ecosystems, unleash creativity, reduce violence, and create self-reliant, federated communities aligned with natural abundance—ushering in true sovereignty and shared prosperity.

INSIGHT

A Civilization Reconnected: Why Land Stewardship and the End of Taxation Are the Next Human Renaissance

Every great leap in civilization has come from a shift in our relationship to what we once took for granted. Fire, currency, language, electricity—all redefined how humans related to energy, value, and one another. Now, after millennia of debt and displacement, humanity faces another civilizational turning point: redefining our relationship to the Earth itself.

Imagine a world where no person lives in fear of eviction because the ground beneath their feet no longer belongs to absentee owners, corporations, or states. Imagine cities without predatory taxation, rural communities secure in their stewardship, and entire populations as direct partners in restoring ecosystems while creating abundance. This is not utopian dreaming—it’s a practical and moral restructuring that begins with two shifts: liberating land from ownership and liberating people from the burden of taxation.

These two revolutions—the Reallocation of Land and the Phasing Out of Taxes—are not separate reforms but complementary halves of the same transformation. To free humanity, we must first stop treating the earth and its people as revenue sources for a bureaucracy or a rent class. We must stop pretending that the natural foundation of life can be possessed, and that the fruits of human cooperation must constantly be skimmed off in tribute. When land belongs to all, and society funds itself through contribution instead of coercion, freedom stops being theory—it becomes lived reality.

Humanity can decentralize land management, eliminate parasitic ownership, and replace taxation with direct, transparent participation in public life. But before diving into the logistics, it’s worth pausing to ask why this shift is not only right, but necessary—and why the world is ready for it now.

Why Land Cannot—and Must Not—Be Owned

Land is not a human invention. It was not forged, sculpted, or manufactured by labor. It existed long before any individual or government appeared, and it will outlast every empire built upon it. By any moral or logical reasoning, something that predates humanity cannot truly be “owned.” You may own a house, because you built it. You may own the fruits of a garden, because you cultivated them. But the soil and water that make those things possible belong to the living network of the planet itself—not to a title on a piece of paper.

Across history, societies that treated land as property fell into the same cycle: enclosure, inequality, extraction, and decay. Feudal lords seized the commons and demanded rent. Industrial magnates bought entire regions and reduced free people to wage serfs. Today, even nations are effectively tenants of financial institutions and multinational corporations. A handful of asset managers decide what happens to millions of acres, from farmland to forests to neighborhoods. The result is ecological collapse and spiritual poverty alike.

Reallocating land is not about revenge against wealth; it’s about redemption of humanity’s birthright. Under a decentralized Dunbar model, land ceases to be a speculative chip and becomes a living trust—stewarded, not owned. Every human gains the Right to Land: not as a handout from the state, but as a guarantee of existence. Communities, not bureaucrats, decide how to use and protect their shared bioregion. Individuals can still have exclusive use of what they’ve improved—homes, buildings, workshops—but the dirt and water beneath are not commodities. They’re sacred utilities entrusted to living caretakers.

This distinction seems small but its consequences are immense. When no one can hoard land for profit, poverty ceases to exist. When your community collectively manages its resources, greed has no functional incentive. Instead of fighting over “ownership,” people focus on stewardship—because everyone now depends on the same regenerative soil, energy, and biosphere that sustains them.

Reallocating land thus achieves what no ideology—capitalism, socialism, or communism—ever could: universal security through mutual responsibility.

Why the End of Taxation Is the Logical Next Step

Taxes were once conceived as a necessary evil—means to fund infrastructures too large for any village to handle. But like land ownership, taxation evolved into a system of parasitism and control. The state, originally the servant of society, turned into its creditor.

In industrial systems, people must pay to exist: work to pay rent on the land, then work again to pay taxes for the privilege of using that land. This double-extraction model guarantees perpetual dependency. It rewards those who profit from control and punishes those who simply wish to live in alignment with the earth. Even well-intentioned taxes on property or income make free life impossible—people live forever in debt to invisible institutions.

Eliminating taxes doesn’t mean eliminating cooperation. It means replacing coercion with contribution. Instead of surrendering income to a bureaucracy that decides what to build, communities directly finance and maintain their own public assets—roads, schools, gardens, energy, healthcare—through transparent contribution systems. Everyone sees where effort goes, and nobody pays for projects they don’t value.

The shift is psychological as well as economic. Taxation perpetuates separation between the producer and the polis—we work in isolation and pay a distant power to manage civilization for us. Ending taxes closes that gap: citizenship becomes participation, not payment.

Freeing society from taxes is ultimately about freeing the creative and moral potential of every person. What we currently lose each year in tax bureaucracy—forms, audits, penalties, compliance—could instead empower individuals to contribute directly to their community’s vitality. Humans aren’t inherently lazy; they’re disengaged by alienation. When contribution visibly improves their shared environment, participation becomes natural.

The Bridge Between Land and Tax

At first glance, land restoration and tax abolition might appear unrelated. But they are two sides of the same transformation: one eliminates ownership of nature; the other eliminates ownership of people’s labor.

When land is treated as sacred commons, there is no landlord demanding rent. When taxation disappears, there is no government demanding tribute. What emerges is a civilization without toll booths—a seamless circulation of value, where every person’s effort directly builds the world around them.

To the cynic, this sounds impossible. Our minds have been conditioned for millennia to believe that authority and enforcement are required for order. But all living systems prove the opposite. Ecosystems thrive precisely because energy is continuously recycled—waste becomes nourishment; cooperation replaces decrees. A forest needs no taxation because every organism contributes automatically to its balance.

A human civilization reorganized into Dunbar Units mirrors that same principle. Each 150-person community knows its members personally enough to manage contribution by trust and transparency. No one hides wealth or shirks participation because society is small enough to see and large enough to inspire. Counties and Cantons simply scale this logic outward, coordinating through networks rather than hierarchies.

The result? A world where ecological balance and economic fairness are no longer legislated from above but emerge from below. Taxes and ownership—two pillars of the old empire—fade away, not by force but irrelevance.

Ethical and Emotional Benefits

This transformation transcends economics. It heals the spiritual fracture between humans and the world they inhabit. Ownership and taxation both stem from one underlying delusion: the idea that life requires permission. Rent says, “You may stay here if you pay me.” Tax says, “You may exist here if you pay us.” The Dunbar structure says something else entirely: You already belong here. With belonging comes responsibility—but also dignity.

When people regain belonging, violence diminishes. Environmental restoration accelerates. Innovation explodes, because survival no longer monopolizes creativity. True wealth stops meaning hoarded currency and starts meaning fertile soil, abundant energy, and harmonious relationships.

Communities become self-reliant micro-polities not through isolation, but through voluntary federation. Instead of states competing for revenue, Dunbar Cantons cooperate through open knowledge, shared technology, and collective ecological goals. The result is a civilization more global than globalization yet more local than any village—the first one in human history truly aligned with the biosphere.

Why Now

Technologically, we are already capable. Blockchain, distributed energy, satellite data, and AI-assisted resource mapping make transparent land stewardship and contribution accounting possible on a planetary scale. Ecologically, we are out of time—no other system can stabilize climate or resource equity fast enough. Morally, humanity senses the end of the old order. The next decades could either descend into authoritarian scarcity or ascend into distributed abundance.

Reallocating land and retiring taxation are not utopian luxuries. They are the maintenance act of civilization—alignment of our laws with natural law. We can no longer pretend that inch-thick documents of ownership and tax codes serve justice better than the self-regulating intelligence of people who actually live on the land.

Every revolution in human freedom has begun with a conceptual shift: slaves realizing they deserved liberty; citizens realizing they could elect leaders; now, humanity realizing the planet belongs to everyone. An awakening can be implemented—not just morally but logistically.

A Final Picture

Picture the Earth a century from now: fifty million thriving communities dotting the continents like living stars—each one green, energy self-sufficient, culturally distinct yet interconnected. Forests restored. Oceans cleaned. Cities reimagined as gardens. Children growing with the certainty that their patch of Earth is both home and classroom. No tax collectors, no mortgages, no bureaucratic overlords—only the joyful responsibility of caring for the ground beneath our feet and the people beside us.

This is not an idealist’s dream; it’s the next logical step in the long human story: from survival to sovereignty, from ownership to stewardship, from taxation to contribution.

The path forward is already mapped. The following sections—“The Great Land Restoration” and “How Taxes Phase Out from Year 10 to Year 25”—describe it in accessible, actionable detail. They are blueprints, not fantasies. Together, they outline how, within a single generation, we can end feudalism, dissolve financial servitude, and build a self-sustaining civilization rooted in gratitude, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

The earth does not invoice us for sunlight or charge rent for air. It gives freely, abundantly, perpetually. It is time humanity answered in kind.

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