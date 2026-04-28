“Man is small, and, therefore, small is beautiful.”—E.F. Schumacher

The ParaGov Insight: The ability to gain a deep, intuitive understanding of a situation, problem, or concept, often by perceiving underlying patterns, connections, or truths that are not immediately obvious. It involves a sudden realization or “aha” moment, combining observation, reasoning, and sometimes creativity to grasp the essence of something complex.

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ADHD INSIGHT

Headline: Can Humanity Thrive in a World Built on Groups of Just 150 People?

The vision proposes reorganizing global society into a fractal structure based on Dunbar’s number of 150, the natural limit for trust-based relationships. Swiss Cantons highlight the most effective model of decentralization. Starting with self-sufficient Dunbar Units of ~150 people, layers scale upward: Counties (150 Units), Districts (150 Counties), Regions (150 Districts), and a Planetary Confederation. Each level emphasizes subsidiarity, transparency, rotation, and voluntarism, with no central rulers or coercive laws. Governance flows through personal connections, open knowledge sharing, mutual credit economies, and peer-to-peer networks, fostering resilience, innovation, cultural diversity, and true autonomy while eliminating alienation, bureaucracy, and centralized power.

INSIGHT

The Dunbar Civilization & Swiss Cantons

Throughout history, societies have wrestled with the problem of scale — how to preserve local autonomy while cooperating on matters too large for any small group to manage alone. One elegant solution, refined most famously in Switzerland, is the canton: a self-governing community that voluntarily joins others in a federal or confederal structure. Cantons embody the ideal balance between independence and interdependence, forming a stable political ecology where power flows upward only by consent.

The Canton: Local Sovereignty Inside a Shared Framework

The word canton originates from the medieval Latin cantone, meaning “corner” or “district.” In Switzerland, the modern canton is both an autonomous entity and a constituent part of the Swiss Confederation. Each canton has its own constitution, parliament, government, and courts, exercising nearly complete control over law enforcement, education, health, and taxation.

The federal government in Bern exists primarily to coordinate foreign relations, national defense, monetary policy, and inter-cantonal infrastructure. It does not rule the cantons so much as serve as their common administrative extension. In practice, sovereignty flows from the local to the global level — not the reverse.

Core features of this relationship include:

Constitutional Autonomy — Each canton writes its own constitution, as long as it conforms to the overarching principles of the federal charter. This preserves cultural, linguistic, and legal diversity while maintaining unity through common rights and responsibilities. Subsidiarity — This principle holds that decisions should always be made at the smallest competent level. The federal government performs only those tasks which cannot be efficiently or fairly handled by the cantons themselves. Direct Democracy — Swiss cantons pioneered instruments like popular referenda and initiatives, allowing citizens to bypass bureaucracies and legislate directly. This ensures responsiveness: power cannot drift far from the people it affects. Collective Sovereignty — Cantons pool resources voluntarily to manage shared concerns (railways, postal systems, defense). Each retains veto rights in certain matters but also binds itself to federation-wide agreements. Federal Council and Bicameral Balance — In the Swiss system, the upper chamber (Council of States) gives equal representation to every canton, while the lower chamber (National Council) represents population. This prevents populous areas from dominating smaller ones and enshrines cooperative trust as the political fabric.

The genius of the canton is balance: enough independence to retain cultural identity, enough interdependence to prevent isolation or war. It’s governance as an ecosystem, not a monarchy — each part alive, self-regulating, and mutually sustained.

Lessons from Swiss Stability

Switzerland has survived for centuries in peace, despite multiple languages, religions, and cultures. Its secret is durable decentralization. No decision can slip beyond the comprehension of its citizens for long. When scaled to Dunbar demographics, that same stability magnifies. If each human-scale canton, called a District in the Dunbar model to avoid confusion, is transparent, conflicts collapse before metastasizing. Power cannot concentrate when every unit is self-sufficient.

The result is federalism without the state — coordination without domination. Instead of bureaucrats managing populations, communities manage life itself: housing, education, energy, and health. The administrative complexity of the nation-state disappears into distributed intelligence.

Anthropologist Robin Dunbar’s Research

At the heart of the ParaGov vision, which is based on the Swiss canton, lies a singular recognition of scale: human beings are evolutionarily optimized to cooperate in groups of around 150 individuals — a unit size identified by anthropologist Robin Dunbar as the upper limit of stable, trust-based social relationships. Beyond this, empathy weakens, bureaucracy replaces community, and hierarchical power structures emerge to manage anonymity.

To rebuild civilization upon a natural, human-centric foundation, society must reconstitute itself along these neurological, emotional, and moral boundaries. The result is a fractal structure of collaboration: Dunbar Units, Counties, Districts, Regions, and Countries — each layer preserving the integrity of the 150-person relational model, yet scaled to encompass all of humanity in voluntary coordination.

By organizing 50 million Dunbar Units globally (approximately 7.5 billion people), we can imagine a civilization that functions not through coercion or statutes, but through communication, transparency, and human connection — all while preserving the intimacy and autonomy of local community.

What follows is a vision of how this living civilization might operate — a latticework of trust rather than control, cooperation rather than government, and human-scale networks rather than faceless institutions.

The Foundation: The Dunbar Unit

Every civilization must begin with its smallest irreducible element. In the Dunbar Civilization, this is the Dunbar Unit (DU)—a community of approximately 150 people, usually families and close collaborators, living in a defined geography or working in shared virtual space.

A Dunbar Unit is:

Self-sufficient in essentials: food, water, shelter, and energy.

Self-governing through consensus or direct participation.

Economically cooperative , using mutual credit or exchange rather than external fiat currency.

Culturally autonomous, possessing its own rituals, customs, and identity.

Each DU operates as a micro-republic: it may elect or appoint a few trusted representatives, not as rulers, but as liaisons — participants tasked with interfacing among DUs on matters that require coordination beyond the local level.

Each DU maintains:

A Commons Council: Five to seven individuals rotated regularly to facilitate decision-making, logistics, mediation, and coordination. A Community Ledger: A transparent record of contributions, credits, resource flows, and innovations. An Open Archive: A local node connected to the larger information network, storing ideas, blueprints, and cultural works for global sharing. A Defensive Compact: Agreements for mutual assistance — disaster response, mediating internal disputes, or self-defense if threatened.

The Ethos of the Unit

The Dunbar Unit functions as an extended family of cooperation. No abstract law dictates its conduct — only common sense ethics anchored in trust, reciprocity, and accountability. Disputes are resolved through restorative means, overseen by peers who know all parties personally.

Children grow up knowing every adult by name, and elders remain active participants in teaching, governance, and craft. Work merges with education and art — every person contributes and every contribution is visible.

The DU model eliminates alienation by making every member a co-author of their society.

The First Layer of Cooperation: The Dunbar County

A cluster of 150 Dunbar Units — approximately 22,500 people — forms a Dunbar County (DC).

At this layer, cooperation tackles challenges that exceed the capability of a single Unit: large-scale agriculture, aqueducts, regional energy distribution, transportation, and educational or research centers.

Structure

Each of the 150 DUs in a County selects one liaison or “communicator” to represent its interests. These 150 individuals form the County Assembly, convening regularly (digitally or physically) to identify shared problems, gather information, and distribute solutions.

The assembly doesn’t pass “laws.” It operates as a service and coordination body, guided by four principles:

Subsidiarity: Every issue is resolved at the smallest competent scale. Transparency: All discussions and decisions are archived and open to all DUs. Rotation: Representation rotates periodically to prevent careerism or power accumulation. Voluntarism: Participation is by consent — no DU is forced into obligations it can’t fulfill.

Functions

Infrastructure Planning: Designing shared power grids, transportation, and water systems.

Education Exchange: Sharing teachers, apprenticeships, cultural programs.

Health Collaboration: Maintaining regional clinics and mobile health teams.

Environmental Management: Coordinating land, forest, and water conservation.

Defense and Safety: Establishing cooperative response networks for emergencies.

Each County maintains shared facilities — a Workshop Node, a Medical Campus, and an Archive Node, serving as physical or digital repositories accessible to all.

Crucially, no executive authority exists; the County is a commons of service — an agreement to share knowledge, labor, and creativity while upholding local autonomy.

The District: The Nexus of Innovation

Next comes the Dunbar District (DD) , which is the equivalent of a Swiss Canton, and a network of 150 Counties, comprising approximately 3.37 million people.

The District embodies the principle of horizontal synergy: it is a federation of federations, formed to coordinate innovation, research, large-scale production, and interregional trade.

Composition

Each County sends one liaison — again, merely a conduit of information, not a ruler — to a District Council of 150. This council’s mission is to:

Identify common challenges and overlapping opportunities among Counties. Facilitate exchange of inventions, technologies, and techniques. Maintain the District’s shared communication and energy grids. Manage inter-county mediation in conflicts or trade. Archive and distribute verified knowledge to all Units and Counties within its sphere.

The District as Innovation Mesh

The District serves as an innovation mesh network: researchers, inventors, and artisans from every County collaborate through open platforms — physical laboratories, digital repositories, or shared manufacturing hubs.

For example, one County may discover an energy-efficient desalination process. The District ensures that discovery is replicated and adapted across all Counties — open-source by design. Intellectual property becomes intellectual ecology, free yet accountable.

Because each District has its own culture, geography, and resources, this diversity produces a decentralized evolutionary ecosystem of invention. Competition turns cooperative; redundancy ensures resilience.

The Region: The Agora of Civilizational Scale

At the next tier, 150 Districts form a Dunbar Region (DR)—roughly 506 million people.

Here, the entire architecture of civilization becomes planetary while remaining distributed. Regions are not governed but interconnected. Their councils are Communication Hubs where representatives from Districts share macro-level data, anticipating continental-scale trends in ecology, commerce, energy production, and cultural development.

The Regional Cooperative Council (RCC)

Comprised of 150 delegates (one per District), the RCC functions as a cognitive map of civilization. It does not issue decrees; it curates information and coordinates problem-solving clusters.

Its communication software — open-source and decentralized — enables simultaneous discussions across millions of people via nested digital assemblies: from Unit to County to District to Region. Information always flows upward as pattern recognition and downward as practical solutions.

Key Regional Roles:

Knowledge Integration: Aggregating District-level research, maintaining databases of open innovation.

Culture and Exchange: Facilitating interregional art, philosophy, and language projects.

Global Ecology Coordination: Managing ecosystems that span entire continents — oceans, mountain ranges, migratory paths.

Disaster Response: Organizing District-scale relief efforts in times of crisis.

The Region is civilization’s circulatory system — it keeps humanity coherent without centralizing control.

The Planetary Confederation

Finally, 150 Regions form the Planetary Confederation. The term refers not to political borders but to planetary coherence — a civilization of around 75 billion potential participants, far beyond current human population, ensuring headroom for future generations and adaptive scalability.

This apex layer is purely functional: a Global Assembly of Dialogue focused on coordination among Regional Councils. It serves as an agora of planetary stewardship, administering no law, collecting no taxes, and commanding no military.

Instead, it is a knowledge and ethics infrastructure — a meta-network facilitating communication among billions of individuals through fractal representation. The planetary layer ensures that information, innovation, and culture remain universally accessible and continuously improved through distributed intelligence.

Communication Architecture

The entire structure operates akin to the human nervous system:

Dunbar Units are sensory neurons — perceiving and adapting locally.

Counties act as neural clusters — integrating regional signals.

Districts operate like cortical modules — processing complex cooperation.

Regions function as hemispheric integration centers — balancing global awareness.

The Planetary Network acts as collective consciousness — a mind that thinks, adapts, and remembers.

No single organ dominates; all coexist in feedback loops of shared governance.

Representation Without Rulership

To understand this design, one must abandon the old vocabulary of “government.” Representation is not authority — it is connection.

Every person in a Dunbar Unit knows their representative personally. That representative, in turn, knows their peers up the chain within small circles of 150. Thus, even at the planetary scale, no individual is more than five degrees of intimacy away from every decision-maker.

Representation works through conversation, not command.

A DU identifies a problem — say, climate impact on local crops.

Their County representative shares data to the District level, where others pool similar experiences.

Solutions rise through experimentation; successful ones flow back down to every DU via the same network.

Implementation happens voluntarily, adapted to local context.

No law is passed; no decree issues from above. Instead, truth circulates until consensus emerges. Governance becomes scientific yet ethical, guided by evidence, mutual respect, and collaborative adaptation.

The Flow of Knowledge and Innovation

A vital function of this fractal structure is to ensure universal, decentralized access to knowledge. Each layer contains Learning Hubs (LHs) — repositories of data, designs, sciences, and arts. All of these are connected via a distributed ledger and peer-to-peer data mesh, allowing every DU to access humanity’s collective wisdom.

Steps in the Flow:

Origination: A DU invents or discovers something — a technology, social method, or ecological practice. Validation: Neighboring DUs replicate and test it, ensuring reliability. Distribution: The County council uploads the validated technique to the District Archive. Expansion: Districts translate, adapt, and improve it, feeding results to the Region. Globalization: The Planetary Archive indexes it for all Regions.

This process ensures that innovation evolves organically, guided by verification rather than central approval. Intellectual property belongs to the commons — reward comes from recognition, gratitude, and reciprocal access to the world’s collective creativity.

In essence, humanity regains the Commons of Invention — a library of civilization never again subject to monopolies or secrecy orders.

Economic Functioning: Credit, Resource, and Trade

In this decentralized ecosystem, the economy functions as a mutual credit network rather than a debt-based system. Production and exchange arise from contribution, not speculation.

Each DU issues internal credits for goods and services, backed by measurable work or resources.

Counties host exchange hubs translating credits between DUs through indexed labor-value ratios.

Districts synchronize these systems through algorithms that maintain balance across regional economies.

Trade remains localized wherever possible, eliminating the inefficiency of central intermediaries. Energy, data, and materials flow through transparent ledgers ensuring that no entity can accumulate disproportionate wealth or influence.

Infrastructure such as energy plants, transit grids, and research centers are maintained by volunteer cooperatives drawn from multiple Units and disbanded once their projects conclude.

Taxation becomes obsolete. Contribution replaces compulsion. Because production aligns directly with human need, economic crises — overproduction, unemployment, inflation — simply cannot exist in their current form.

Culture, Law, and Education

Culture

With 50 million Dunbar Units expressing local creativity, the world becomes a mosaic of cultures. Each DU functions as an artistic sovereign, contributing to a global symphony of civilizations. Digital platforms allow real-time exchange — festivals, literature, art installations — cross-pollinating ideas without homogenization.

Law

Statutory law, as coercion enforced by the threat of punishment, disappears. In its place arise covenants and conflict resolution protocols. Each Unit adopts ethical principles, enforced socially through reputation, honor, and transparency. Persistent misconduct may lead to social quarantine, where offenders lose network privileges until trust is restored.

Education

Every DU maintains parent-mentors and community instructors. Learning integrates with life: apprenticeships, inquiry-based projects, shared experiments. Education is continuous and self-directed, guided by curiosity rather than standardized curricula.

Knowledge flows horizontally, validated by peer demonstration instead of institutional credentials. The distance between learner and master narrows; wisdom becomes communal property.

Resilience and Adaptation

Because the entire structure mirrors biological systems, it is inherently antifragile.

If one DU fails — due to crisis, internal conflict, or disaster — the surrounding Units absorb its functions. Counties and Districts provide restoration aid, while knowledge archives ensure continuity of skills and memory.

Similarly, innovation does not depend on centralized policy but proliferates through redundant pathways: many small experiments, constant feedback, and mutual learning. Failures become data, not catastrophes.

Defense, too, becomes decentralized. Each community maintains readiness for environmental or human emergencies — but weapons of mass destruction lose meaning when there are no nations to conquer, no capitals to capture. Defense becomes synonymous with protecting life, not killing threats.

Communication: The Human Internet

To maintain coherence among millions of DUs, communication technology evolves into a global peer-to-peer communicative web — a “Human Internet.” Every individual possesses direct, secure access to others via mesh networks that cannot be censored or commandeered.

These communications use a universal data protocol designed around Dunbar tiers — tools that automatically aggregate opinions and data at 150-person intervals. AI aids organization but never controls decisions; algorithms remain open-source and auditable.

Such networks enable something unprecedented: real-time consensus. On any topic — science, ethics, culture — millions can deliberate simultaneously yet locally, maintaining both individuality and collective intelligence.

This creates planetary awareness without global governance. Humanity becomes a self-thinking organism — multicellular, sentient, and free.

Evolution of the Model

Nothing within the Dunbar Civilization is static. As communities adapt, merge, or fission, new configurations form naturally — a process of organic federalism.

A desert County might build technologies suited to arid climates; a coastal District might pioneer ocean-based living; a mountain Region might perfect thin-atmosphere agriculture. These successes propagate through the lattice via open archives, inspiring endless recombination.

No two DUs are identical. Diversity itself becomes infrastructure — resistance against monoculture or ideological collapse.

As populations shift, old DUs dissolve and new ones arise. The structure endures not as rigid architecture but as self-editing code. The only constant is the number 150: the unit of trust. The human scale.

The Philosophy of the Dunbar World

At its moral core, the Dunbar Civilization rests upon three axioms:

Subsidiarity of Action: Nothing should be done by larger units which can be done by smaller ones. Transparency of Knowledge: Secrecy breeds corruption; information must flow freely to prevent power clustering. Reverence for Autonomy: Every human has the right to co-create their reality without external imposition.

Freedom is no longer an abstract doctrine but a structural fact encoded into civilization’s DNA.

There are no presidents, parliaments, or oligarchs. Leadership becomes service, not hierarchy. The most respected individuals are those who master cooperation and empathy, not manipulation and control.

ParaGov’s charter — manifest in this architecture — substitutes government with distributed governance, law with consensus, and taxation with contribution.

The World Transformed

Once the 50 million Dunbar Units network fully, the Earth becomes unrecognizable compared with the centralized industrial world.

Cities evolve into distributed clusters of human-scale habitats linked by gardens, energy hubs, and learning halls. Rural regions flourish as centers of craft and distributed manufacturing. Oceans host floating DUs powered by hydrogen and tidal energy.

Pollution and resource wars cease; information abundance unlocks endless creativity; free energy and distributed fabrication democratize production.

Each person participates daily in their Unit’s governance, knows their representatives personally, and collaborates globally without nations, borders, or bureaucracies.

Humanity becomes a civilization without rulers — a mosaic built from 150-person tiles, coordinated through openness and goodwill.

Cultural and Psychological Benefits

Under the Dunbar-District model, alienation vanishes. People regain visibility and consequence within their communities — every action, honest or harmful, becomes known and understood personally. The state disappears not because lawlessness reigns, but because self-governance is restored. Bureaucracy shrinks into service cooperatives offering education, health, or logistics — not coercion.

Identity too becomes plural: one is a citizen of their DU, a participant in their region, and a member of civilization. This layered belonging prevents nationalism while nurturing diversity. The “nation” becomes a living fabric of human-scale societies — not a flag demanding obedience.

The Fractal Republic of Humanity

The Dunbar structure represents not a fantasy but a mathematical and psychological realignment. It embodies the ultimate fusion of anthropology and systems theory: moderating scale to preserve empathy, distributing knowledge to preserve freedom, and encoding flexibility to ensure evolution.

Through 50 million self-conscious Dunbar Units, civilization becomes decentralized yet united by purpose. Each layer — County, District, Region, and Planet — remains simple, elegant, and resilient. Decisions emerge from conversation, innovation blossoms from collaboration, and humanity thrives within the boundaries of what brains and hearts can sustain.

No law compels it. No ruler decrees it. It grows the way forests grow — from roots of trust, sunlight of knowledge, and rain of empathy.

The Dunbar Civilization is the next phase of human organization: a world that governs itself because its people have re-learned how to live and think together in groups small enough to care, yet vast enough to accomplish anything.

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