ParaGov

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Richard C. Cook
14h

When I enrolled at Yale University, I had no idea about the brainwashing environment my high school guidance counselor had sent me off to undergo. I ran away after six weeks—literally. Eventually I did go to a state college in Virginia where they pretty much left me alone to read and write as I wanted. But I never made it into the “elite,” thank God.

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