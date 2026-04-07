ParaGov

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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
10h

Strong piece — you’ve mapped the structure clearly.

The loop you’re describing is the key — how influence moves out of public space, through private layers, and then returns as policy. Most people sense something is off, but they don’t see that mechanism.

What it reinforces for me is this:

There’s no point just reacting to that system — the real move is to build a parallel one with its own structure and flow of value.

That’s what we’re aiming to do:

bring the right people together

build capability between them

create real output

and keep the value circulating within the network

So instead of being pulled through their loop, people step into one they actually have control over.

That’s where this becomes practical.

Good work on this — it’s sharp.

— MJ

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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
10h

Strong piece — I can see exactly what you’ve mapped out.

The key part for me is the loop you’re describing — how influence moves from public into private structures and then returns as policy. That’s where most people lose sight of what’s actually happening.

What it reinforces on my side is that the real shift isn’t in reacting to that system, it’s in building something parallel with its own structure and flow of value.

If you control the loop — even at a smaller scale — you control outcomes.

So for me it’s:

people → capability → output → exchange → back to people

That’s where it becomes real.

Good work on this — it’s sharp.

— MJ

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