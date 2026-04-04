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Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
18h

Yes, prophesy is just a plan. If the plan is no good, we have to overcome it with a better plan!

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1d

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/easter-night-by-bo-yin-ra

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