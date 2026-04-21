“The limits of my language mean the limits of my world.” — Ludwig Wittgenstein

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ADHD INSIGHT

Can Replacing “Leaders” with “Trustees” Finally End the Age of Domination?

Civilizations must evolve their language to match a shift from centralized hierarchy to decentralized sovereignty. Hierarchical titles like leader, president, and chairman encode domination and obedience, perpetuating vertical power. In an inverted pyramid model, sovereign individuals form the moral apex, supported by Dunbar-sized (~150-person) communities of voluntary cooperation. Those coordinating shared services — water, education, justice — become trustees: fiduciaries bound by strict moral duty, transparency, revocable authority, and service to beneficiaries rather than rule over subjects. Replacing leadership with trusteeship dismantles subconscious submission, restores trust as social currency, aligns governance with stewardship, and enables a federation of autonomous trusts free from coercion.

INSIGHT

Reclaiming Language for a Decentralized Civilization: “Trustees” in the Inverted Pyramid of Power

Language governs reality. Words are the architecture through which we understand social order, authority, and legitimacy. When a civilization’s structure transforms — as it must when shifting from coercive centralization to voluntary decentralization — its vocabulary must likewise evolve. Retaining the lexicon of hierarchy while proclaiming freedom would be like keeping the crowns and thrones of monarchy within a self-governing commune. Terminology is not cosmetic; it reveals the underlying metaphysics of power.

In a decentralized civilization built upon sovereign individuals — each autonomous, self-sufficient, and bounded by conscience rather than command — it would be ludicrous to continue using titles such as leader, prime minister, president, chairman, or chief. These words hark back to systems based on domination and obedience. They mirror the authority patterns of an upright pyramid: an apex directing the many below.

When society inverts that pyramid — placing sovereign individuals at the upper layer, forming Dunbar-sized communities of roughly 150 members, self-sustaining and locally coherent — the language of hierarchy becomes obsolete. A new paradigm of governance demands a new vocabulary reflecting service, trust, and moral accountability rather than power, rank, and coercion.

The appropriate linguistic reformation for such a paradigm replaces hierarchical titles with the term “Trustee.” In this new social architecture, the people are the beneficiaries, the resources belong to the community commons, and the organizers — those coordinating services such as water management, dispute resolution, education, or health — are trustees acting strictly within the bounds of the community’s consent and oversight.

Let us explore why this transformation is not merely semantic but civilizational, and why the term Trustee encapsulates the spiritual, moral, and structural integrity of the inverted pyramid.

The Linguistic Residue of Hierarchy

The words leader, president, premier, chairman, and governor all derive from the same conceptual root: command. Etymologically, they presuppose verticality — someone above directing those below. For example:

Leader originates from the Old English lædan, “to cause to go,” meaning one who causes others to follow.

Premier and prime minister both derive from primus — Latin for “first” or “foremost.”

President literally means “one who sits before,” implying superiority in authority.

Chairman presupposes not only a seat but control of assembly.

Each of these terms encodes a relationship of submission and control, a grammar of hierarchy so deeply embedded it escapes casual scrutiny. Yet language is more than description — it’s prescription. When we continue to call someone a leader, we unconsciously justify the existence of the led. Even if no explicit coercion exists, the word evokes it.

In an inverted pyramid society — where power radiates outward rather than downward, where individuals are autonomous but interconnected — these terms become ideological fossils. They belong to the museum of history alongside monarch, czar, or pharaoh. Continuing their use would subconsciously sustain the very psychodynamics of control that decentralization seeks to dissolve.

If humanity is to exit the age of domination, linguistic decolonization is mandatory. The new vocabulary must reflect horizontal cooperation, mutual trust, and voluntary responsibility.

The Inverted Pyramid and Dunbar’s Limit: The Architecture of Decentralized Society

Before redefining titles, we must acknowledge the architecture of this decentralized system. The inverted pyramid of power is a metaphor for sovereignty diffused through self-sufficient individuals and small, cohesive networks. Each person governs himself; each community emerges as an aggregation of sovereigns coordinating by mutual consent.

Natural Human Scale: Dunbar’s Number

Anthropologist Robin Dunbar identified an approximate cognitive limit to stable social relationships — around 150 people. This number is not arbitrary; it reflects the human brain’s capacity for maintaining genuine, trust-based social bonds. Societies that grow beyond this threshold must substitute personal trust with bureaucratic or artificial control mechanisms (laws, titles, institutions).

Thus, decentralization naturally implies communitarian networks of Dunbar-sized clusters, each capable of self-organization without resorting to impersonal bureaucracy. In such circles, trust replaces enforcement.

The Inversion of Authority

In the inverted pyramid model:

The individual sits at the moral apex — self-sovereign and responsible.

The community forms the middle strata — an ecosystem of voluntary cooperation.

The coordinating entities — what once were “governments”—sit beneath, supporting rather than ruling.

This is a complete reversal of conventional governance: the managers of public functions become servants, not rulers, accountable to the individual sovereigns above them. To retain any language implying command would be absurd.

In this schema, those who organize communal services act as fiduciaries of the communal good—a concept perfectly encapsulated by the term Trustee.

The Trustee Concept: A Return to Moral Accountability

Trusteeship is an ancient and profoundly moral idea. It recognizes that stewardship, not rule, is the rightful relationship between an organizer and a community.

The Fiduciary Principle

In legal and ethical tradition, a trustee is an individual entrusted with the care, administration, or management of something on behalf of others — the beneficiaries. The trustee holds fiduciary duty: the highest standard of moral and legal obligation. Every decision must be guided by the beneficiaries’ interest, not by self-interest.

Transposed into social governance, this implies that anyone coordinating a resource, system, or service must act solely for communal benefit, transparently and accountably. There can be no “ruling class” of trustees; they are custodians, not commanders.

From Power to Responsibility

The term Leadership implies authority; Trusteeship implies duty. The former grants privilege, the latter imposes burden. A leader is obeyed; a trustee is evaluated. A leader demands loyalty; a trustee earns trust. This linguistic shift carries profound psychological implications: it reshapes the self-conception of those serving and those being served alike.

In cultures that elevate leadership, power seeks followers. In cultures that honor trusteeship, responsibility seeks guardians.

Trust as a Social Currency

Trust is the invisible energy that binds human relationships. When trust declines, states expand to compensate through surveillance, regulation, and coercion. When trust rises, systems shrink naturally into voluntary cooperation.

By institutionalizing “trusteeship” in place of “leadership,” the inverted society formalizes trust as the primary operating principle. Every social function — food production, education, justice, infrastructure — is conducted not through power relations but trust relationships.

Linguistic Reflections of Structure: Why Titles Matter

Sociolinguistics teaches that language codifies social structure; change the structure, and you must change the language — or the old patterns resurface unconsciously. Titles are not decorative tokens; they are semiotic anchors of authority.

Titles Encode Relationship Dynamics

When individuals are called citizens, the implicit assumption is subjection to a state. When they are called beneficiaries, they are participants in shared trust. Likewise:

A leader commands followers.

A trustee serves beneficiaries.

A president presides; a trustee preserves.

A minister administers; a trustee safeguards.

A chairman controls discourse; a trustee facilitates discussion.

By changing titles, we realign relationships from vertical command to horizontal cooperation.

The Subconscious Continuity of Servitude

Even the most well-intentioned decentralized projects often fail because they retain hierarchical terminology. When the term leader is used within a voluntary association, the subconscious dynamic of obedience re-emerges. Soon the trusted coordinator becomes a de facto manager. Bureaucracy and ego reconstitute power in the vacuum of linguistic vigilance.

The only safeguard against this creep of hierarchy is linguistic precision — calling things by names that align with their true ethical function. Thus, the community does not choose leaders, it appoints trustees. The difference between servitude and sovereignty lies in those few words.

The Social Contract Reimagined: Community as Trust

In centralized nations, the social contract is a legal fiction: citizens surrender autonomy in exchange for security administered from above. It is an arrangement of fear disguised as peace. In decentralized micro-societies, the social contract must be reborn as a trust instrument.

This new contract defines three primary roles:

Beneficiaries — the sovereign individuals constituting the community. Trustees — those temporarily entrusted with organizing and maintaining shared resources or services (gardens, water systems, education networks, health cooperatives). The Trust Corpus — the resources, infrastructures, and systems belonging to all, but managed by the trustees for collective well-being.

Under this arrangement:

The beneficiaries retain ownership and decision-making authority.

The trustees act through delegated consent.

The trust itself binds both parties in good faith.

The function of governance thus transfigures from domination to stewardship under trust law. Power arises not from command but from competence and character.

Dunbar-Sized Trust: Scaling Trust Through Human Nature

The Cognitive Economy of Trust

In communities limited to ~150 individuals, each member can maintain personal familiarity with nearly every other member. Trust, therefore, becomes empirical, not theoretical. Accountability is social, not bureaucratic. Everyone knows the trustees personally; there are no faceless officials.

In such a size-limited society, trusteeship naturally enforces integrity. Deception is costly because exposure is quick. Cooperation thrives because relationships are direct. Hence, the structure of trusteeship is ecologically compatible with human psychology.

Beyond 150: Networks of Trust

As multiple Dunbar-sized enclaves emerge, larger coordination is achieved not through central states but through federations of trusts. Each community nominates trustees for intercommunal coordination — again, not as rulers but fiduciaries managing specific shared goals (infrastructure, trade, defense).

The entire civilization becomes a web of trusts, each node an autonomous cell governed by its own beneficiaries. This is coherence without coercion.

The Cultural and Spiritual Value of Trusteeship

Restoring the Sacred Dimension of Service

Traditional leaders have often cloaked authority in religious sanctity, claiming divine right. Trusteeship reverses this dynamic: sanctity now resides not in rule but in service. To be a trustee is to shoulder moral responsibility for the well-being of others without dominion over them. This echoes the principle of servant leadership articulated in ancient philosophy — but without the contradiction of being both servant and ruler. The trustee does not command; he tends, as a gardener tends a living garden that can never belong to him.

The Language of Stewardship Across Civilizations

In nearly every ancient tradition, stewardship carried spiritual significance:

In Biblical law, humanity is described as custodian, not owner, of the Earth.

In indigenous cultures, elders are caretakers of the land for future generations.

In Eastern philosophy, governance aligned with the Tao demands harmony, not coercion.

“Trustee” harmonizes with this universal ethic of custodianship over control. It recognizes that responsibility is sacred while power is profane.

From Career to Calling

In centralized bureaucracies, leadership is a career; it accrues privilege and wealth. In trusteeship, service is temporary and sacrificial. Trustees rotate regularly, preventing the crystallization of elites. To serve as trustee becomes a rite of civic maturity, not a lifetime of political ambition.

When titles change, motives change. Without the prestige of leadership, only those genuinely devoted to the common good will volunteer for trusteeship.

Accountability and Transparency in Trustee Systems

Radical Transparency

Trusteeship presupposes full transparency. Every transaction, decision, or policy is visible to all beneficiaries. The tools for this already exist — blockchain-like public ledgers, open community assemblies, and direct democracy facilitated by technology.

Secrecy was the hallmark of empires. Transparency is the shield of sovereignty. Trustees who conceal information violate their duty and immediately lose legitimacy.

Revocable and Rotational Authority

Trustees serve fixed, short terms or project-specific durations. The role is always revocable by the beneficiaries without bureaucracy. The social pressure of small-scale community further enforces this: there is no hiding behind procedural law. When performance falters or integrity collapses, trust dissolves — and with it, the title.

Collective Decision-Making

Communities of sovereign individuals do not require a single decision-maker. Trustees may facilitate deliberation, but the will of the beneficiaries — expressed through direct discussion, consensus, or local voting — governs final outcomes. The trustee is thus executor, not legislator.

National Services Instead of Governments

While small communities handle most needs internally, some functions — such as disaster response, infrastructure, or interregional coordination — require larger networks. Yet even here, government as an institution of authority is replaced by National Services, each structured as a trust.

For example:

A National Water Service maintains water systems as a public trust.

A National Mediation Service arbitrates inter-community disputes.

A National Knowledge Service records and archives scientific advancements.

Each service is managed by trustees — appointed experts accountable to all communities equally. There is no “President of the Nation,” no “Prime Minister,” only Custodians or Trustees of Service. Decision-making is distributed across the network, ensuring that no individual or clique monopolizes control.

This linguistic and structural reform ensures competence without hierarchy, cooperation without coercion.

Psychological Liberation Through Language Reform

Linguistic Determinism and Freedom

The Sapir-Whorf hypothesis in linguistics posits that the structure of language shapes perception. When people speak in hierarchical idioms — “follow the leader,” “command chain,” “top-down” — they unconsciously reinforce submissive tendencies. When they speak of trustees, beneficiaries, and services, their worldview shifts toward accountability, reciprocity, and equality.

Changing language is thus a form of psychological emancipation. It dismantles internalized hierarchy as effectively as political revolution dismantles external despotism.

Eliminating Hero Worship

“Leader” culture breeds dependency and hero worship — the ancient longing for the savior who will “fix” society. The sovereign civilization must extirpate this pathology. No trustee can be worshiped, for his title implies humility. There are no heroes, only servants accountable to peers. Power centralizes around competence rather than charisma, around systems rather than personalities.

Education and Linguistic Transmission

Children born into this society will grow up without ever hearing the language of subservience. They will learn cooperation, not competition; self-governance, not obedience. When they read old history and encounter terms like king or president, they will view them as artifacts of civilizational adolescence — primitive titles from an age that equated authority with wisdom.

Practical Transitions: How to Implement Trusteeship

Step 1. Vocabulary Declaration

Each community adopts a language charter replacing hierarchical titles with custodial ones:

Leader → Trustee

Citizen → Beneficiary

Government → Service

Policy → Trust Mandate

Office → Custodianship

Step 2. Structural Reorganization

Services operate as public trusts:

Trustees are nominated by community vote.

Tenure is fixed and revocable.

Decision processes are transparent assemblies or digital public records.

Step 3. Cultural Reinforcement

Art, education, and media embed the values of trust, transparency, and stewardship. Trustees are celebrated for accountability — not power.

Step 4. Intercommunal Federation

Communities federate through a Charter of Trust, establishing shared principles of cooperation and conflict resolution among local trusts, all using the same language framework.

Ethical and Metaphysical Ramifications

Replacing “leaders” with “trustees” is not just political but metaphysical reform. It redefines humanity’s relationship with creation itself.

From Ownership to Oversight

Humanity’s error has been to confuse possession with power. Every civilization that collapses does so from the arrogance of ownership — the belief that man owns his fellows, the land, and nature. Trusteeship reinstates humility: the recognition that humans cannot own what transcends them. Everything — resource, life, knowledge — is temporarily held in trust for future generations.

The Alignment with Natural Law

In nature, no species commands another by decree; all coexist through dynamic equilibrium. The predator maintains balance, the prey sustains chain, the seed renews soil. Trusteeship echoes this ecological law by fostering balance rather than domination.

The Reconciliation of Freedom and Order

Authority and liberty have long been pitted as opposites. Trusteeship reconciles them: order arises from responsibility freely accepted. Obedience is replaced by voluntary alignment with communal well-being. This transforms the moral landscape from imposed law to cultivated virtue.

Words as the Foundations of Freedom

To build a decentralized world of sovereign individuals and Dunbar-sized communities, we must first rebuild the world’s semantic foundation. Without redefining terms, decentralization will be co-opted by old hierarchies disguised in new forms.

Words like Leader, President, and Minister encode submission. They intoxicate the ego and anesthetize the spirit. Replacing them with Trustee is not academic pedantry—it’s the restoration of moral clarity.

A trustee acts only by the consent of the beneficiaries, manages only what belongs to them, and stands always accountable before them. This language crystallizes the ethics of the inverted pyramid of power:

Responsibility flows downward.

Accountability flows upward.

Trust binds all.

The sovereign individual doesn’t follow; he participates. The trustee doesn’t rule; he serves. Together they form the living architecture of a civilization that no longer requires domination to maintain order.

When hierarchy’s last titles are retired and replaced with the language of trust, humanity will have completed the profoundest revolution of all—the revolution of consciousness expressed through speech. As we reform our words, we reform our world.

And from those words will arise a civilization finally worthy of its people: not a pyramid of rulers, but a constellation of trustees, faithfully tending the vast inheritance of life.

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