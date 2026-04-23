ParaGov

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
10h

Very well spoken. Thank you.

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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
7h

You may care to glance at my own contribution to the debate: https://endlesschain.substack.com/p/the-law-of-the-land-of-make-believe

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