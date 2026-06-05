“The state is the great fiction by which everybody tries to live at the expense of everybody else.”—Frédéric Bastiat

ParaGov and the Post-Government Operating System

The 21st century has delivered a brutal education to anyone still clinging to the fantasy that centralized institutions exist to serve the people they claim to represent. Governments have mutated from public servants into extractive cartels, monopolies on violence, currency, law, and education that operate with the impunity only a captive customer base can provide. The regulatory state doesn’t regulate. The administrative state doesn’t administer. They feed, and the body politic is the meal.

ParaGov emerges from this wreckage not as another protest movement or lobbying outfit, but as something fundamentally different: a think-tank dedicated to rendering centralized government obsolete by building the alternatives. Not reforming the machine. Not seizing the machine. Starving the machine by offering people something better to plug into.

I would like to introduce the ParaGov framework, its philosophical underpinnings, and its first major object of study: Michael Tellinger’s Ubuntu Contributionism, which is examined here as a sovereign individual would examine it, with clear eyes and no sentimentality.

The ParaGov Thesis: Centralized Government Is a Failed Product

Let’s state the obvious that polite society pretends not to see. The modern nation-state is a protection racket that forgot to provide protection. It taxes productivity to fund incompetence, regulates innovation into paralysis, and monopolizes services that would be cheaper and better if exposed to actual competition. The revolving door between regulatory agencies and the industries they supposedly oversee isn’t a bug, it’s the business model.

Worse, the entire edifice runs on a psychological dependency that most people never question. The state positions itself as the sole legitimate provider of roads, schools, courts, currency, and security. This monopoly isn’t natural or inevitable, it’s maintained through compulsory taxation, compulsory education, and a media apparatus that treats any alternative as dangerous lunacy.

ParaGov starts from a simple observation: if government were a product on the open market, nobody would buy it. The customer service is nonexistent, the pricing is coercive, and the product quality degrades annually while costs perpetually rise. Any business operating this way would be dead within a quarter. Governments survive only because they’ve outlawed the competition.

From Government to Governance Services

This is where the rebranding becomes more than semantics. ParaGov advocates for a fundamental linguistic and conceptual shift: governments become services. Not “government services,” the tired euphemism for welfare bureaucracies, but governance itself reconceived as a menu of opt-in, fee-based services provided by competing entities.

Think about what this actually means:

Dispute resolution becomes arbitration-as-a-service, with competing providers whose reputations depend on fair outcomes

Infrastructure becomes subscription-based or usage-fee-based, maintained by entities that lose customers if the roads crumble

Currency becomes a marketplace of competing monies rather than a central bank monopoly enforced by legal tender laws

Education becomes a direct-to-family service market rather than a compulsory indoctrination pipeline

The fee-for-service model introduces something government has never had: accountability through exit. If you can fire your governance provider the way you fire a plumber who floods your basement, the incentives realign overnight. Quality improves. Costs drop. Innovation accelerates.

This isn’t anarchism in the chaotic, no-rules sense. It’s polycentric law, multiple overlapping jurisdictions competing on quality, price, and reputation. The market discovers what works. The state’s monopoly dissolves not through violence but through irrelevance.

The Sovereign Individual, Family, and Community

ParaGov’s unit of analysis isn’t the citizen, the voter, or the taxpayer. It’s the sovereign individual, the person who recognizes that no external authority possesses legitimate dominion over their life, labor, or conscience.

But sovereignty doesn’t mean isolation. The sovereign individual exists within nested spheres: family first, then community, then voluntary associations extending outward. These aren’t imposed collectives. They’re chosen affiliations, the people you’d bleed for, trade with, and build alongside because shared values and mutual benefit make it rational to do so.

ParaGov’s mission is to equip these sovereign units with the intellectual frameworks, practical models, and network connections to operate outside the state system without sacrificing the coordination benefits that states claim to provide. The goal isn’t to live in a cave. It’s to live in a parallel civilization that outcompetes the old one so thoroughly that the old one becomes a historical footnote.

Ubuntu Contributionism: The First Deep Dive

What Michael Tellinger Actually Built

Most people encounter the word “Ubuntu” as a feel-good corporate diversity slogan or a Linux distribution. Neither has anything to do with what Tellinger has spent nearly two decades constructing.

Ubuntu, in its authentic Southern African philosophical sense, means something like “I am because we are,” a recognition that human flourishing is inherently relational. Tellinger took this concept and asked a dangerous question: what would an entire economic system built on this principle look like if you actually implemented it rather than just putting it on a poster?

The answer is Ubuntu Contributionism, a coherent alternative to both capitalism and socialism that doesn’t split the difference between them but rejects their shared premise entirely.

The Fatal Flaw Both Capitalism and Socialism Share

Capitalism and socialism fight over who controls the means of production, but both accept that the means of production must be controlled by someone, either capital-holders or the state. Both require a money system that creates debt at interest. Both concentrate power. Both treat human beings as inputs to an economic machine rather than as the point of the exercise.

Tellinger’s insight is that neither system can produce genuine abundance because both are built on scarcity as a premise. Fractional-reserve banking requires scarcity to function, if money were abundant, interest would collapse to zero and the whole edifice would crumble. Centralized states require scarcity to justify their existence, if communities could provision themselves, who needs a Department of Whatever?

Contributionism starts from the opposite premise: abundance is the natural state. Scarcity is manufactured by the money system, not by physical reality. There is enough food, enough land, enough energy, enough raw materials. What’s missing is a coordination mechanism that connects unused resources to unmet needs without requiring permission from a bank or a bureaucrat.

Labor as the True Backing of Value

Here’s where Contributionism gets genuinely radical. The existing system backs currency with debt. Dollars, euros, yen, all of them are IOUs created when someone borrows money into existence. The “value” is the promise to repay with interest, which requires perpetual economic growth, which requires perpetual resource extraction, which requires perpetual war for resources. It’s a machine designed to cannibalize everything it touches.

Contributionism backs value with contributed human labor. Not labor sold to an employer. Not labor taxed by the state. Labor freely given to community projects and community-owned businesses, tracked and recognized through a token system that represents actual time and effort expended.

This flips the entire logic of work. In the current system, you trade your labor for money that loses value through inflation, then spend that money on goods produced by other people who also had to sell their labor. The system extracts a cut at every transaction. In a contribution-based system, you contribute labor directly to producing what your community needs, and the token simply records that you did so, enabling exchange without requiring debt, interest, or inflation.

Why This Appeals to the Sovereign Individual

The sovereign individual evaluating Ubuntu Contributionism isn’t looking for a utopia. They’re looking for something that works better than what they’re currently forced to endure. Here’s what they’d notice:

No compulsory participation. Contributionism is opt-in by design. Nobody forces you to contribute. Nobody taxes you to fund contributions you didn’t choose. If the system delivers value, you participate. If it doesn’t, you walk away. This alone distinguishes it from every government program ever created.

Labor retains its dignity. The current system treats labor as a cost to be minimized: outsource it, automate it, offshore it. Contributionism treats labor as the fundamental source of value. The person who shows up and does the work isn’t a “human resource” to be exploited. They’re the backbone of the entire arrangement.

Exit is always available. This is the crucial test for any parallel system. Can you leave without losing everything? Contributionism doesn’t require you to surrender your existing life. You can maintain your day job, your bank account, your property, and still participate in contribution-based projects that build real wealth outside the fiat system. It’s additive, not totalizing.

It doesn’t ask permission. You don’t need a government grant, a bank loan, or regulatory approval to start contributing. You need willing participants and a coordination mechanism. The state’s monopoly on legitimate economic activity dissolves the moment enough people realize they can just build things together without asking.

The Philosophical Architecture

Beneath the practical mechanics, Contributionism rests on several philosophical commitments worth examining:

Time is the universal currency. Everyone gets the same 24 hours. A system that values time equally treats the janitor’s hour and the surgeon’s hour as equivalent units of contribution, not because their skills are identical, but because the willingness to contribute is what the token measures. Specialized skills command their own rewards through the projects they enable.

Community self-determination. The people who live in a place decide what that place needs. Not a distant capital. Not a development agency with a five-year plan written by people who’ve never set foot there. The knowledge required for effective local development is local knowledge, and Contributionism trusts people to possess it.

Abundance through cooperation. Competition has its place, but a system built entirely on competition produces winners who hoard and losers who starve. Contributionism recognizes that most of what humans actually need, which is food, shelter, energy, water, and knowledge, becomes more abundant when people cooperate to produce it. The zero-sum game is largely an artifact of the money system, not of physical reality.

Transparency as infrastructure. A contribution-based system requires everyone to see what’s being contributed, what’s being produced, and where the tokens are flowing. Hidden ledgers, off-balance-sheet vehicles, and central bank opacity have no place here. The blockchain coordination layer Tellinger has built isn’t a gimmick, it’s the transparency mechanism that makes trust scalable beyond face-to-face relationships.

Honest Limitations

A sovereign individual doesn’t want salesmanship. They want an honest assessment. So here’s where Contributionism faces real challenges:

Scale is unproven. The model works in small towns and intentional communities. Whether it can coordinate millions of people across continents without recreating the bureaucratic bloat it aims to replace is an open question. Tellinger would argue that the IT platform solves this. The honest answer is: we’ll see.

Human nature doesn’t disappear. Free riders exist. People will try to game the token system. Conflicts will arise over project priorities and resource allocation. Contributionism doesn’t magically eliminate these problems, it just provides different tools for addressing them than the state’s combination of violence and bureaucracy.

The existing system won’t ignore it forever. If contribution-based economies start outcompeting fiat-based economies, the state will notice. Regulatory attacks, legal harassment, and media smear campaigns are predictable responses. The movement’s survival depends on becoming too distributed and too useful to crush before the attacks arrive.

What ParaGov Brings to This

ParaGov’s role isn’t to endorse Ubuntu Contributionism as the finished answer. It’s to subject it to rigorous analysis, extract what works, identify what doesn’t, and cross-pollinate insights with other parallel systems: agorism, polycentric law, competitive governance, private arbitration networks, complementary currencies, and whatever else emerges from the growing ecosystem of people building exits from the state monopoly.

The think-tank model is deliberate. Ideas need infrastructure. They need white papers, comparative analyses, implementation guides, and networks of practitioners who can refine theory through practice. ParaGov provides that infrastructure without becoming another institution that eventually needs to be escaped.

The ultimate measure of any parallel system is whether it produces sovereign individuals who are freer, more prosperous, and more capable of self-determination than they were before engaging with it. Ubuntu Contributionism clears that bar on paper. The work now is testing it against reality, documenting the results, and making the successful patterns available to anyone ready to stop asking permission and start building.

In this respect, ParaGov is aligned with Sovereign Publishing, a Private Membership Association created to publish books on these very concepts. If you know any author that has written, or is in the process of writing a book on any topic that will help inspire or educate people to lead sovereign lives, let them know about Sovereign Publishing.

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