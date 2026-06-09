"The best way to predict the future is to create it."—Peter Drucker

The Double-Edged Blueprint: A ParaGov Critique of Michael Tellinger’s “One Small Town” Initiative

ParaGov’s analysis of Ubuntu Contributionism at the philosophical level was generous, perhaps too generous. Ideas are cheap. Implementation is where movements either prove themselves or join the graveyard of beautiful theories that couldn’t survive contact with reality.

The One Small Town (OST) initiative, operating at onesmalltown.org, is Tellinger’s attempt to drag Contributionism out of the realm of abstraction and into actual towns with actual people. That transition deserves honest scrutiny, not cheerleading.

This critique examines what OST gets right, what it gets wrong, where the pilots have actually delivered, and where the gap between rhetoric and results should give any sober observer pause.

What Works: The Genuine Strengths

Ras El Matn, Lebanon: A Real Pilot With Real Output

If you want to know whether OST is anything more than a website and a token sale, look at Lebanon. The Ras El Matn pilot is not a theoretical exercise. It’s a functioning operation with verifiable activity on the ground.

The town has over 1,000 active co-members on the OST platform. More than 500 of those members have physically shown up to work 3-hour shifts on the oregano farm alone, ranging from a 16-year-old to an 89-year-old. The mayor himself, Raja Abou-Raslan, has participated and publicly supports the initiative. That’s not nothing. Getting a sitting mayor to contribute labor to a community farm run on a parallel economic model is the kind of political jiu-jitsu most movements only dream about.

The oregano operation is the flagship. As of mid-2023, they had successfully planted over 5 hectares (50,000 square meters) across seven different land parcels owned by seven different families, all OST members who accepted the profit-sharing model. The business plan targets 100 hectares. They’ve secured off-take agreements with major UK retailers including Holland and Barrett and Tesco. That’s not hypothetical demand, those are purchase commitments from established supply chains.

Beyond oregano, Ras El Matn has launched:

Bayt El Day3a : a community-owned concept store and restaurant, legally structured as a co-op, generating revenue from breakfast, lunch, dinner, catering, and events. Members contribute by cooking, supplying products, and staffing shifts

A “Made in OST” product shelf: honey, propolis, soap, shampoo, handbags, jewelry, perfumes, jams, cheese, hot sauce, olive oil, and pine nuts. All produced by community members

Over 100 identified projects with more than 10 businesses already operational, including a health center, an art and music academy, a beekeeping operation, and an electric car company

Organic fertilizer production, biogas generation from waste, and water conservation technology deployment

This is the model working as designed. The labor-cost advantage, the core economic insight of Contributionism, is real. Normal farming operations bleed cash on wages. OST farms substitute contributed labor for payroll, which means higher margins that flow back to the community rather than to distant shareholders or debt service.

The Kuruman, South Africa Pilot: Political Buy-In at Scale

The Kuruman pilot in South Africa’s Northern Cape represents a different kind of validation: institutional adoption. The Executive Mayor of the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, Queen Mogale, formally launched OST as part of her 100-days-in-office agenda. The press release is remarkable: a sitting government official endorsing a parallel economic system explicitly designed to make government services obsolete.

The ambition is staggering: 70,000 members each contributing 3 hours per week, generating 210,000 hours of free labor weekly. They identified nearly 200 potential businesses. The municipality committed to providing land through the Co-op structure and positioned the initiative as a lasting legacy project.

This is what institutional capture looks like from the other direction. Instead of corporations capturing regulators, you have a parallel system capturing a municipality. If Kuruman actually scales to anywhere near its targets, it becomes a case study that other towns can replicate without reinventing the wheel.

The Ambassador Infrastructure

OST has recognized, through painful trial and error, that personnel is everything. Tellinger openly admits they had to learn how to vet Ambassadors after early appointments damaged credibility. The current system treats the Ambassador role as equivalent to a CEO or General Manager position, with formal profiling, interviewing, and ongoing platform-based performance monitoring.

This is organizational maturity. Most decentralized movements never develop the stomach for gatekeeping. They confuse “anyone can join” with “anyone can lead,” and the result is predictable chaos. OST’s willingness to slow down Ambassador appointments to maintain quality is a sign that someone in charge understands that one visible success is worth more than a dozen almost-successes.

The Platform Infrastructure

OST has spent three years building a proprietary coordination platform, membership management, project tracking, business financials, production, distribution, token allocation. This isn’t off-the-shelf software. It’s custom infrastructure designed for a specific economic model. The fact that it exists and functions across multiple countries with different legal structures is non-trivial engineering and organizational achievement.

What Doesn’t Work: The Hard Problems

The Token Economics Are Unproven and Potentially Problematic

This is where the critique gets uncomfortable. The INFINITY token sits in an awkward regulatory and economic position that no amount of disclaimer language can fully resolve.

OST issued 24 million tokens for sale to fund operations. The tokens are explicitly not marketed as securities, the website contains extensive legal disclaimers stating they’re membership tokens indicating support for specific businesses, not investment instruments. But here’s the tension: the same website tells members that if they don’t sell their tokens, scarcity will drive up the price, and tokens can be sold to “willing buyers” on the platform.

That’s a securities-like value proposition wrapped in a membership-token legal structure. The SEC, FCA, and other regulators don’t care what you call something, they care how it functions. If tokens are marketed with the expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others, they’re securities under the Howey Test regardless of what the disclaimer says. OST’s legal exposure here is real, and a regulatory crackdown could freeze the entire token ecosystem overnight.

The token’s value is supposedly backed by contributed labor, “sweat equity.” But labor hours aren’t fungible. Three hours of oregano farming and three hours of legal contract review produce wildly different economic value. Flattening all contribution into uniform tokens creates an incentive to contribute the lowest-skill, easiest labor rather than the most-needed skills. The surgeon and the weed-puller get the same token. That’s philosophically elegant but economically distorting.

Kuruman Exists on Paper, Not Necessarily on the Ground

The Kuruman press release is dated 2022. It’s now 2026. The FAQ still uses the future tense, “we expect to sign up 70,000 members,” not “we have signed up.” The municipality’s website was supposed to go live “in the near future” four years ago. There is no publicly available data on actual membership numbers, operational businesses, or economic output from Kuruman.

This matters. A mayor’s endorsement and a press release are political theater until they’re backed by functioning enterprises and measurable community benefit. OST has not published the kind of transparent metrics that would allow an outside analyst to verify Kuruman’s progress. For a movement that positions transparency as a core value, the information asymmetry between what OST claims and what it publicly demonstrates is a credibility problem.

Ras El Matn’s Scalability Questions

The Lebanon pilot is impressive at its current scale, roughly 1,000 members in a single town. But the jump from 1,000 to 70,000 (Kuruman’s target) or to a global network of interconnected towns is not linear. Coordination complexity grows exponentially with participant count. Governance disputes multiply. Free-rider problems intensify. The platform may handle the data, but data management isn’t the bottleneck, human conflict resolution is.

Ras El Matn benefits from a specific set of conditions that may not replicate easily:

Lebanon’s economic collapse created desperate demand for alternatives. When the banking system freezes and the currency hyperinflates, people will try anything. That urgency doesn’t exist in stable economies.

A single dedicated Ambassador (the Lebanon lead) who spent decades across five continents and brought unusual skills to the role. Ambassadors of that caliber are scarce.

Small-town social cohesion in Ras El Matn, is a community where people know each other. OST’s model depends on pre-existing trust that doesn’t exist in atomized suburban or urban environments.

The 99.9% Failure Rate of Intentional Communities

Tellinger himself acknowledges this statistic on the OST website. The history of intentional communities is a graveyard of good intentions. OST’s response is that the platform infrastructure and structured business planning distinguish it from the hippie-commune model. That may be true, but it’s also what every failed intentional community said about itself before collapsing into factional disputes, leadership burnout, or simple economic non-viability.

The platform solves coordination. It doesn’t solve human nature.

The Seed Bank Is Still Aspirational

The FAQ positions the Global Seed Bank as a flagship project that will “challenge the virtual monopoly of a handful of seed multinationals” and “change the face of the world.” That’s a massive claim. As of the available documentation, the seed bank remains in the planning phase. There are no operational details, no location, no timeline, no partnerships with existing seed-saving networks. ParaGov’s analysis would flag this as a credibility risk, promising world-changing projects that haven’t materialized undermines trust in the projects that have.

The 3-Hour Minimum Creates a Class of Second-Class Participants

The model requires 3 hours of weekly labor for full participation. What about the elderly, the disabled, the single parent working two jobs who has no spare 3 hours? OST’s answer is presumably that those people can buy tokens or receive them from other members, but that creates a two-tier membership where those who can contribute labor earn tokens through sweat equity while those who can’t must purchase access.

This isn’t fatal to the model, every system has edge cases, but it complicates the narrative of universal prosperity. A system that excludes the most vulnerable from full participation unless they have cash is replicating one of the problems it claims to solve.

The ParaGov Verdict

What OST Gets Right

The contribution-based labor model is genuinely innovative. It solves the startup capital problem that kills most community development efforts. It creates a competitive moat. Businesses with zero labor costs can underprice traditional competitors while still generating margins for community reinvestment. Ras El Matn proves this works at pilot scale.

The platform infrastructure is real and functional. The Ambassador vetting system shows organizational learning. The legal structuring work, navigating different corporate forms across jurisdictions, demonstrates sophistication that most parallel movements lack.

The Centralization Paradox: A Parallel System With a Single Point of Failure

This is the critique that matters most, and it’s the one OST’s promotional materials will never volunteer. The initiative correctly identifies centralized control as the fundamental disease of the existing order. Governments concentrate power. Banks concentrate capital. Regulatory agencies concentrate permission. The entire OST thesis rests on the premise that decentralization is the cure.

Then you look at the internal power structure and discover the cure is being administered by a single physician with no apparent succession plan.

The Tellinger Bottleneck

Within OST, Tellinger functions as the chief architect and public face. He hosts the weekly OST Podcast where he answers member questions directly, meaning he controls the primary communication channel between leadership and the membership. He writes the news updates on the website, meaning he shapes how progress, setbacks, and strategic pivots are framed for public consumption. He makes the final calls on Ambassador appointments, meaning he personally determines who gets to lead OST initiatives in any country, and by extension, who doesn’t.

This is not distributed governance. This is a benevolent dictatorship with a contribution-based economy bolted onto it. The economic model is decentralized. Labor is contributed locally. Businesses are owned cooperatively. Tokens are held in individual wallets. But the governance of the entire global apparatus, who leads, what gets communicated, which projects receive institutional backing, flows through one man in South Africa.

The platform itself compounds the problem. It is not open source. There is no public repository, no published codebase, no permissive license. The OST coordination software, the mechanism through which memberships are managed, contributions are tracked, tokens are issued, business plans are approved, and Ambassadors are monitored, is a proprietary black box controlled entirely by the central office. Members interact with it. Their economic activity flows through it. But nobody outside Tellinger’s organization can audit the code, verify that token issuance isn’t manipulable, confirm that contribution tracking is honest, or fork the platform to build an independent instance.

If the central office disappears, the software disappears with it, and so does the entire global coordination layer. A genuinely decentralized parallel system would treat its coordination infrastructure as public commons: open source, auditable, forkable, survivable. OST has instead built a proprietary dependency that makes every town, every Ambassador, and every token holder structurally reliant on a single organization’s continued operation of closed software. That’s not a parallel system with a single point of failure. That’s a parallel system as a single point of failure.

Why This Matters

The problem is not that Tellinger is malicious. By all available evidence, he’s spent two decades building this thing at considerable personal cost, and the Ras El Matn results suggest genuine competence. The problem is structural, not personal.

Single points of failure are the defining vulnerability of centralized systems. That’s the entire reason OST exists, to escape systems that depend on trusting a small group of people who can’t be removed and whose decisions can’t be appealed. If OST replicates that architecture internally, it hasn’t solved the centralization problem. It has miniaturized it.

Consider the scenarios:

The succession vacuum. What happens if Tellinger dies, becomes incapacitated, or is targeted by hostile regulators? There is no publicly articulated succession plan. No deputy director. No council with defined transition authority. The Ambassador network, the platform, the token economy, the international legal entities, all of it orbits a single individual. If that individual disappears, does OST fracture into competing factions? Does the platform continue operating? Who holds the keys?

The capture scenario. Centralized authority is a target. If a hostile state actor wanted to neutralize OST, they wouldn’t need to shut down hundreds of local initiatives. They’d need to compromise or pressure one person, the one who appoints Ambassadors, controls the narrative, and answers the member questions. That’s an attack surface so small it’s almost inviting.

The drift scenario. Founders age. Priorities shift. Judgment degrades. Without mechanisms for the membership to override leadership decisions, the entire global network is locked into whatever direction a single individual chooses, indefinitely. That’s the same structural coercion OST condemns in nation-states, just dressed in friendlier language.

The Counterargument, And Why It Falls Short

OST defenders might argue that the centralization is transitional, scaffolding that will be removed once the structure stands on its own. Every startup has a founder-driven phase. Every movement begins with a visionary. You don’t distribute governance to a thousand people before you’ve proven the model works with ten.

This is a reasonable argument. It’s also untestable. OST has been in development for nearly two decades. The platform has existed for three years. The pilots are operational. At what point does the scaffolding come down? What metrics trigger the transition? Who decides? If the answer to all three questions is “Michael Tellinger,” then the scaffolding isn’t scaffolding, it’s the permanent architecture with a deferral narrative attached.

What Would Decentralization Look Like?

ParaGov’s standard is not that every initiative must be a leaderless Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) from day one. It’s that the trajectory toward distributed governance must be visible and credible. Concrete markers OST could adopt:

A member-elected council with authority to approve or reject Ambassador appointments

Term limits or rotating leadership for the central office

A publicly documented succession plan with identified successors and transition triggers

Independent communication channels not controlled by the founder

A constitutional document limiting central office authority and enumerating member rights

Open source software that can be modified in each small town

None of these exist in OST’s current structure. Until some of them do, the sovereign individual must evaluate OST as what it currently is, a promising parallel economic model nested inside a centralized command structure, rather than what it aspires to become.

The Irony

OST’s centralization problem is not unique. It’s the standard failure mode of parallel movements. The founder who correctly diagnoses the disease of concentrated power then becomes the concentration of power. The visionary who preaches distributed sovereignty then accumulates unilateral authority, not through malice, but through the gravitational pull of being the person who built the thing and knows how it works.

The irony is sharp enough to cut: a movement designed to liberate communities from centralized control is itself controlled by a single individual who answers to no one. The philosophy is decentralized. The economics are decentralized. The governance is not. And until that changes, OST remains a fascinating experiment with a structural vulnerability at its core, the very vulnerability it was created to escape.

What OST Gets Wrong

The token economics are a regulatory time bomb waiting to happen, and the value-backing mechanism (uniform tokens for non-uniform labor) creates perverse incentives. The gap between claimed progress and publicly verifiable progress, especially on Kuruman, is wide enough to drive a truck through. The seed bank and other “world-changing” projects are promises, not deliverables. And the model’s dependence on specific conditions (economic desperation, strong local leadership, pre-existing social cohesion) raises serious questions about replicability.

The Bottom Line

OST is the most serious attempt at implementing Contributionism that currently exists. It has a functioning pilot with measurable output, a coordination platform, and a growing international membership. That puts it ahead of 99% of the “build the parallel system” initiatives that never leave the Substack-and-Telegram phase.

But it’s not there yet. The gap between the 1,000-member town in Lebanon and a global network of interconnected, self-sustaining communities is enormous, and OST hasn’t publicly demonstrated the capacity to bridge it. ParaGov’s recommendation to the sovereign individual: watch Ras El Matn closely, join if you’re near an active pilot, but don’t confuse a promising experiment with a proven system. The blueprint is real. The building is still under construction, and the inspectors haven’t signed off.

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