“There was an older pattern. Land, resources, and productive capacity were treated largely as shared commons or as direct personal and family holdings. Over centuries that pattern shifted. Enclosure, commercialization, and the gradual separation of ownership from the people who lived on and worked the land moved title away from the local and the human scale.”—Aaron/Capitalized Citizenship

Order Out of Chaos

This essay was inspired by Aaron/Capitalized Citizenship’s MUST READ article entitled The Final Battle for Political and Economic Liberty

The Nine Riders of the Modern Apocalypse

The ancient Four Horsemen: Conquest, War, Famine, and Death have been made redundant by the architects of the current globalist order. To understand our era, we must recognize the assault on the sovereignty of the common man and the modern Nine Horsemen forming a dark ring around society. The Nine are appropriately called Ringwraiths after Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, and ruled, not by Sauron, but by the Bank of International Settlements. They are…

Conquest: The institutional capture of the United Nations, serving as the blueprint for a One World Government. Climate Catastrophe: The weaponization of nature through geoengineering, creating a pretext for global rationing. Pandemic: The deployment of gain-of-function research to shatter societal autonomy. Disease: The slow-motion culling of populations through toxic agricultural practices and mandated, non-therapeutic vaccines. Famine: The deliberate shift toward engineered monocropping, designed to consolidate scarcity over the global food supply. War: A series of contrived geopolitical conflicts used to ensure increased profits for the military-industrial-complex. Chaos: The deliberate dismantling of national borders through mass migration to destabilize the social cohesion of heritage populations. Death: The end-state of the previous seven, supplemented by the systematic promotion of abortion and euthanasia as societal virtues.

These riders are not merely accidental policy failures. They are expensive, resource-intensive instruments of control. They require an ever-expanding monetary supply to sustain what is, at its core, a global Ponzi scheme.

If we are to complete the roster of the modern apocalypse, we must account for the intentional severance of the human connection to the transcendent, the deliberate erasure of the objective reality that allows a civilization to survive.

Introducing the Ninth Rider: Deracination

Deracination is the systematic uprooting of the individual from their history, their faith, their ancestral lineage, and their biological reality. While the other eight riders focus on the physical, financial, and political control of the human, Deracination functions as the psychological and spiritual anchor that prevents the soul from resisting.

By forcing the population into a state of permanent “presentism,”where nothing exists outside of the digital notification or the current government narrative, the architects of the “Policy Machine” ensure that the citizen has no identity to defend. A man without a history is a man without a future, and a man without a future is easily molded into a compliant asset for the state.

This rider operates through:

The War on Objective Truth: Replacing biology with ideology, ensuring that the individual is so confused about their own nature that they cannot form a coherent family or community.

Cultural Dispossession: Treating the heritage and traditions of the populace as “toxic” or “obsolete,” leaving a vacuum that is promptly filled by the state’s technocratic culture.

Technological Isolation: Replacing real-world human association with algorithmically curated digital interactions, effectively atomizing society until no one trusts their neighbor.

Deracination is the final stage of the conquest. It is the “software” update to the human consciousness that ensures the “hardware” remains productive for the G3P (Global Public-Private Partnership) while remaining incapable of sparking a rebellion.

It is the silent rider, the one that makes the other eight look like mere logistical challenges rather than the existential threats they truly are. Without a connection to the eternal and the inherited, the “sleeping” masses will not just accept the digital prison, they will eventually demand it as a cure for the existential vertigo that Deracination creates.

Together, their objective is to collapse society.

The Digital Panopticon

The engine driving this collapse is state-sponsored fear, a psychological weapon aimed directly at the citizens who are expected to fund their own demise. We live in an age where the average individual voluntarily constructs their own prison. They carry tracking devices, smartphones, which feed the massive AI data centers currently devouring the world’s remaining water and electrical infrastructure.

The populace struggles to swim against a current of manufactured inflation, job scarcity, and the automation of their own utility. Meanwhile, the very machines they use to distract themselves from reality are accelerating the speed at which they approach the waterfall. The question remains: at what point does the current drag us over the precipice to smash against the rocks of total systemic collapse?

Many assume this fall is inevitable. They are wrong. It is only inevitable if the people remain asleep.

The Moral Obligation of the Awakened

The duty of those who see the machinery of control is clear: we have a moral obligation to wake the masses. In the fairy tale, the Prince’s kiss breaks the enchantment; in reality, the awakening will not be so gentle. There are only two ways the spell will be broken.

The first is through the total collapse of the fiat Ponzi scheme. When the financial system shrivels and dies, the architects of our misery will inevitably offer their final solution: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). This is the digital prison, a system where your ability to buy, sell, or trade is contingent upon your compliance with the state.

The second way is for those who are awake to preemptively build the lifeboat. We must construct a parallel sovereign monetary and mutual credit system. This is not an academic exercise; it is an act of survival. To achieve this without state interference, we must utilize the Private Membership Association (PMA). PMAs allow us to move outside the jurisdiction of profit-centric state entities and focus on member-benefit-based organization.

If you’re short on funds, please help by talking to people. Let them know about Sovereign Publishing and its publishing mission; or If funds are not short, please become a paid member of Sovereign Publishing to help publish unknown authors.

The Failure of the Oblivious

The current state of “Sovereign Publishing” serves as a grim litmus test. It reveals that far too many people are still deeply asleep. They derive a pathetic, hollow satisfaction from talking about the problem rather than taking the responsibility to fix it. They treat the apocalypse as a spectator sport. They discuss the “conspiracy” while the bricks of the digital prison are being laid around their ankles.

We intend to test the waters with “Sovereign Software,” and seek to fund independent developers who could build an alternative monetary system, a system based not on the usury of debt and interest, but on human productivity and “Swarm Intelligence.” The intent is to liberate the collective by shifting the economic power from the parasitic few back to the productive many. The response from the masses might be sluggish, hampered by a lack of vision and an addiction to the comforts of the very system that is currently cannibalizing their children’s futures.

But on the other hand, it may inspire. What will be your choice?

The Architecture of Liberation

We must stop looking to the state for solutions. Every institution of the current regime is captured. Reform is a delusion for those who cannot face the fact that they have been conquered. The objective now is not to save the old world, but to build a new one in the shell of the old.

Look at MJs The Right Stuff for solutions. and be sure to subscribe.

Subscribe to the Society of Problem Solvers because they are eminently proficient at solving problems.

And don’t forget to look at and subscribe to Creating Common Unity for inspiration.

We need to organize. We need to collaborate with each other. We need to create systems that are immune to inflation, interest, and state monitoring. A system based on Swarm Intelligence is not controlled by a central board of directors; it is distributed, resilient, and inherently sovereign. It is the antithesis of the CBDC nightmare.

If you are reading this and still find yourself confused, you are the problem. You are wallowing in ignorance. You are the “sleeping beauty” in a world where the prince has no intention of arriving to save you. You must save yourself.

The Choice

The waterfall is ahead. The roar of the water is growing louder. You can choose to keep your eyes closed, fighting the current in a desperate bid to remain within the “normal” societal structures that are currently being dismantled, or you can begin the hard work of organizing.

The digital prison is under construction, and your compliance is the mortar. The alternative is the creation of sovereign networks, sovereign money, mutual credit, swarm intelligence, and a commitment to the well-being of your own people.

The time for discussion is over. The time for building is now. If we fail, we have no one to blame but ourselves for the chains that will inevitably follow. Wake up, organize, and build, or prepare to serve as a digital serf in a world that has no place for the free.

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