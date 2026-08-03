ParaGov

ParaGov

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
7h

I am writing this to you because I think you have the calibre to comprehend it and see any holes.

We are entering a new dawning, a cliche I know however we are and there is going to be a fork in the road. I don't know what that will be, but the consequences are serious for either side. I take the road to life. The other road is to death. We cannot comprehend the magnitude of expansion we are on the brink of. The ruling class knows this and is trying to usurp nature again by trying to get in on the trend beforehand. Notice how they piggy-backed off the natural plummeting of disease by introducing widespread vaccination around that time? To make it look like the plummeting in disease was due to their poisons.

So this "expansion" (not "ascension" - as that is linear thinking, the perspective that came from only one side of the human genre) is a catapult we are making up for from all the good things we have done, for the synergistic vibration which we have consciously transmitted and received. There is some kind of a ledger somewhere that calculates our "karma". This word is a poor substitute for what this ledger is about. But the word karma will do for now to avoid complication. I'd love to talk about these things with others and welcome replies either favorable or unfavorable so I can practice how to be a "whole" human, and original human. And I believe our "DNA: is getting switched back on by the frequency we maintain in our body and take us to our natural-born condition which was almost angelic but with flaws. However one flaw that we cannot enter this condition from is when we intentionally kill any species. So we have a lot of figuring out to do.

Another thing we must figure out is how to allocate land given a design where we start from where we are. I say nobody has to lose anything but we must go forward building something new upon what we have already but go off on a curve. For example, those of us who want to live in a way that is organic, buy some land from the matrix system. Each person who invests agrees that the land will never be resold. They do a blueprint of the land allocating each purchaser's portion. The portion will be determined by a vote in the Egalitarian Proposal System. Everything will be done through such a system. It will make politics obsolete because it turns everyone into their own bank and government. And from being that, we can do everything else. The land doesn't get "passed down" either. When someone dies, the land goes into a lottery or a waiting list for that specific parcel.

This system carries respect for the people who are already in the matrix, from whence we came. But once we "own" the land (as an aside land can never be "owned" neither can people or animals or information - we need to talk about this subject more)

It honors the past. But when we have the mentality of when someone new comes into office they tear down everything immediately is a mindset that has to fizzle. We could talk about what we would like to do with the vacant government buildings of which there are so many and many are glorious structures. We have to start imagining what we want because understand the "harmonic keys" means we're getting it and then can use the formulas! But we have to be in a harmonic vibration to be able to access these powers within us. That is not a quick thing. This stuff requires true dedication and sovereignty and we don't have any models.

Yet.

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