ParaGov

ParaGov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
34m

Michael has a lot of perseverance which is great. He understands the importance of going to decentralized platforms and using an alternative money system. This is imperative if we are to free ourselves and we can do it while we remain in the beast system. I have many questions though.

1. For every 3 hours you get one token. Why not get 3 tokens to make calculations super easy?

2. 24 million tokens are released initially, that's 24 million dollars. What happens to that money? It needs to be shown.

3. Ambassador appointments and removals. This ought to be a decentralized process because if anything we need to shift to it is decentralization, not remain in the same paradigm of hierarchy where a person or a particular group makes decisions for everyone. It is imperative to adopt the decentralized model, of "sovereign being" to "sovereign being" without middlemen.

4. The statement of abiding by all local laws. This is facile because we are building something new, something that we don't need permission for. Even by abiding by laws, it doesn't mean you can't be shutdown. What is needed to shift is also backbone. There are ways of doing things that don't come within the sphere of law, which is actually tyranny. Law is tyranny and what keeps us suppressed.

5. It is a new money system but it has no infrastructure for consensus finding. So it is incomplete.

6. To "identify what the community needs, what it can produce, and what markets exist locally, nationally, and internationally" can be done by a consensus system, rather than a central agent.

7. "The model requires that members never own less than 60% of any business, with 10% going to OST local/national/international offices". – what happens to the remaining 30%?

8. Does the profit share of 30% of any business entitle voting rights for that business?

These questions need to be answered by Michael or someone in the know in OST.

I appreciate Michael's tenacity for sticking to this model for several years. He has also received many millions in donations already. I'd like to see videos of actual OST town that is using this model. At first Michael's model required replacing town officials which was not a good idea as that maintained the same model as we have now, which is proving unsatisfactory.

The take away is that we need to change our thinking so that we shift to something really new and consistent. We need to get away from the hierarchical structure to a peer-to-peer structure and maintain it all the way along the line. Another change is that we are the issuers of the money, which OST handles quite well in its model, however that could be better by not needing any national currency for playing the new game. Money is just a game we must remember. It is totally arbitrary.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ParaGov
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 stuartdbrazier@icloud.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture