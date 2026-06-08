"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."—Margaret Mead

One Small Town: The Complete Operational Blueprint

The One Small Town (OST) initiative, accessible at onesmalltown.org, is Michael Tellinger’s attempt to translate two decades of Ubuntu Contributionism philosophy into a functioning parallel economic system. This is not a protest movement, a political party, or a cryptocurrency speculation vehicle, though critics might reasonably observe it contains trace elements of all three.

It is a structured, platform-coordinated attempt to build community-owned enterprises that operate outside the debt-based fiat economy, using contributed human labor rather than borrowed capital as the engine of production.

ParaGov provides the complete operational picture: what OST is, how it functions mechanically, who runs it, what roles exist within it, and what a person would actually need to do to participate. Think of this as the field manual before the strategic assessment.

The Architecture: What OST Actually Is

The Core Premise

OST begins with a diagnosis that has become difficult to dispute: centralized governments and financial institutions have failed to deliver prosperity to ordinary people, particularly in small towns and rural communities. The money system requires perpetual debt. The regulatory system requires perpetual permission-seeking. The political system requires perpetual campaigning. None of these systems produce food, shelter, energy, or dignity. They extract value from those who do.

The OST response is to stop asking permission and start building parallel infrastructure. Not seizing the existing system. Not reforming it. Building something next to it that outcompetes it through structural advantages, primarily zero labor costs and community profit-sharing.

The Contribution Model

The engine that drives everything is deceptively simple: every OST member contributes a minimum of 3 hours per week toward community-owned businesses and projects. Members can contribute up to 3 hours per day if they choose, but 3 hours per week is the floor.

This is not volunteering in the conventional sense. Volunteering implies charity, you give time and receive nothing but warm feelings. OST contribution is sweat equity. Your labor buys you ownership in the enterprises you help build. The businesses are community-owned, and profits flow back to the contributors, not to distant shareholders, not to debt service on bank loans, not to government tax collectors (to the extent legal structures permit).

The economic math is straightforward. A town with 200 contributing members generates 600 hours of free labor per week. A town with 1,000 members generates 3,000 hours. Kuruman, South Africa, targets 70,000 members, that’s 210,000 hours of weekly labor. At that scale, OST businesses can produce goods and services at costs that no traditional competitor can match, because the largest line item on most balance sheets, payroll, has been structurally eliminated.

The INFINITY Token

To track contributions and enable exchange, OST uses a cryptographic token called INFINITY. Here’s how it works mechanically:

Earning : For every 3 hours of verified contribution, a member receives 1 INFINITY token

Storage : Tokens are held in a digital wallet on the OST platform, accessible to all members

Transfer : Tokens can be sent to any other member globally, instantly, for free

Trading : Members can sell tokens to willing buyers on the OST platform

Scarcity: The OST office issued 24 million tokens for initial sale to fund operations. Once those are sold, no more tokens are created by the office — only through member contribution

The token is explicitly structured as a membership instrument, not a security. The OST legal entities in South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom all disclaim any characterization of INFINITY tokens as shares, securities, or investment instruments. They are proof-of-contribution markers that indicate a member’s support of specific businesses and entitle them to benefits from those businesses proportional to their holdings.

In theory, as more people contribute and more businesses generate revenue, the demand for tokens increases while the supply grows only through labor contribution. This creates natural appreciation pressure, but unlike speculative cryptocurrencies, the value floor is theoretically anchored to actual productive activity rather than pure sentiment.

The OST Platform

Coordinating thousands of members across multiple countries, hundreds of businesses, and millions of contributed hours requires infrastructure. OST has spent three years building a proprietary platform that handles:

Membership management: signups, profiles, Ambassador applications, digital wallets

Project management: business plan submission, approval workflows, progress monitoring, financial tracking

Production and distribution: inventory management, supply chain coordination, monthly allocation of goods and benefits to members

Token operations: earning verification, transfers, trading, wallet management

Communication: member messaging, Ambassador reporting, podcast distribution

Tellinger describes the platform as more sophisticated than what most large corporations have access to. Whether that’s true or aspirational, the platform is real, functional, and represents the coordination backbone without which OST would be just another Facebook group for well-intentioned people who never actually build anything.

The Players: Who Runs OST

Michael Tellinger — Founder and Architect

Tellinger is the central figure. South African author, researcher, former politician (he founded the Ubuntu Party), and self-described explorer who has made controversial claims about ancient civilizations and sound technology. His background is eclectic to the point of being difficult to summarize, part economist, part archaeologist, part political organizer, part technologist.

Within OST, Tellinger functions as the chief architect and public face. He hosts the weekly OST Podcast where he answers member questions directly. He writes the news updates on the website. He makes the final calls on Ambassador appointments. He developed the Contributionism philosophy over roughly two decades and has spent the last several years building the platform and organizational structures to implement it.

His agenda is stated plainly: create a global network of self-sufficient, contribution-based communities that operate outside the fiat-debt system, connected through a shared platform and token economy, ultimately rendering centralized governments and financial institutions obsolete through competitive superiority rather than confrontation.

Ambassadors: The Field Leadership

The Ambassador is the most critical operational role in OST. Tellinger has compared it to a CEO or General Manager position, someone who can manage people, coordinate projects, maintain discipline, and represent OST publicly in their country or region.

What Ambassadors do:

Serve as the primary OST representative for a country or geographic region

Identify and develop potential OST towns within their territory

Recruit and vet members

Oversee business plan development and submission through the platform

Coordinate with the central OST office on legal structuring, platform support, and strategic direction

Maintain quality control, ensuring that local initiatives actually follow the OST model rather than morphing into something unrecognizable

Report progress, problems, and metrics back to the central office

How Ambassadors are selected:

This has been a painful learning process. Early OST appointed Ambassadors based on enthusiasm, and it backfired. People who loved the idea turned out to be incapable of executing it. Credibility suffered.

The current system involves formal profiling, interviewing, and assessment. Tellinger has stated they look for entrepreneurs and business-minded people with management experience, not just idealists. The Ambassador application process requires demonstrating that you understand the OST model thoroughly (watching all videos, reading all documentation, reading the UBUNTU Contributionism book) and that you have the skills to lead.

Ambassadors who don’t perform can be removed. The platform provides oversight tools that let the central office monitor progress and identify problems before they become disasters.

Current known Ambassadors:

Lebanon: The Ambassador who has driven the Ras El Matn pilot, a Lebanese national with experience across five continents in aviation, quantum physics research, energy, and health. Started in April 2021 and has built the most advanced OST pilot to date

Sweden: Emil Borg, mentioned in a 2023 interview with Reiner Fuellmich

Additional Ambassadors exist in other countries but are not publicly named on the main website

Community Project Coordinators

One tier below Ambassador, the Project Coordinator launches and manages specific initiatives within an OST town. This is a 12-month commitment role for someone who may not be ready for the full Ambassador responsibility but wants to lead a concrete project such as a farm, a recycling operation, a community kitchen, a manufacturing workshop.

The Central OST Office

OST operates through three registered legal entities:

One Small Town NPC: South Africa (Non-Profit Company)

One Small Town International LLC: United States

One Small Town LTD: United Kingdom

These entities manage the platform, coordinate Ambassadors, handle legal and compliance issues across jurisdictions, and provide the tools that members and Ambassadors use. The office is funded through the initial sale of 24 million INFINITY tokens and through Patron contributions, monthly donations from supporters who resonate with the mission.

The central office does not run local businesses. It provides the infrastructure, the model, the platform, and the quality control. Local initiatives are owned and operated by their members through cooperative legal structures appropriate to their jurisdiction.

Members — The Foundation

Anyone, anywhere can become an OST member. You don’t need to live in an active OST town. Global membership gives you:

A digital wallet for INFINITY tokens

Access to the OST platform

The ability to buy, earn (if near an active project), trade, or receive tokens

Connection to the global OST network

The option to apply as an Ambassador or Project Coordinator

Membership is the entry point. From there, members can participate at whatever level their circumstances permit, from passive token holders to active contributors to leadership roles.

How to Get Involved: The Practical Path

Step 1: Become a Member

Go to onesmalltown.org and click “Become a Member.” Follow the prompts. This creates your platform account and digital wallet. There is no indication on the website of a membership fee, the primary “cost” of membership is the eventual contribution of 3 hours per week if you’re near an active initiative.

Step 2: Acquire INFINITY Tokens

New members can purchase INFINITY tokens from the 24 million initial allocation (while supply lasts). Once those are gone, tokens can only be acquired by contributing labor or purchasing from existing members on the platform.

Step 3: Connect With Your Local Structure

If there’s an Ambassador in your country, contact them. If there’s an active OST town near you, join it and start contributing your 3 hours per week. If neither exists, you have two options:

Wait for an initiative to form near you

Step up and apply to become an Ambassador or Project Coordinator and start building

Step 4: Contribute

Once connected to an active initiative, show up and work. Three hours per week minimum. Your contribution is tracked and verified, and you receive INFINITY tokens in return. Over time, as the businesses you help build generate revenue, you receive benefits, products, services, and cash dividends that are proportional to your participation.

Step 5: Build or Support Businesses

OST towns develop business plans through the platform. These plans identify what the community needs, what it can produce, and what markets exist locally, nationally, and internationally. Members contribute labor to execute these plans. The OST international office provides marketing support, legal guidance, and connections to buyers, as demonstrated by the Holland and Barrett and Tesco off-take agreements secured for Ras El Matn oregano.

The Agenda and Objectives

Immediate Objectives

Expand the Ras El Matn model: scale the Lebanon pilot from 1,000 members and 10+ businesses to larger membership and more enterprises

Activate Kuruman: move the South African pilot from political endorsement to operational reality with measurable economic output

Recruit quality Ambassadors: prioritize capability over enthusiasm, focusing on entrepreneurs and experienced managers

Sell the remaining INFINITY tokens: fund central operations through the initial allocation

Build the Global Seed Bank: challenge multinational seed monopolies with a community-owned alternative

Medium-Term Objectives

Achieve self-funding towns: reach the point where initial OST communities generate enough revenue to fund their own growth without external investment

Demonstrate the model’s replicability: produce at least one unambiguously successful case study that other towns can copy

Develop the inter-town trading network: connect OST communities so they trade with each other, creating an internal economy that reduces dependence on external markets

Expand the Ambassador corps: build a global leadership network capable of launching and managing initiatives in diverse cultural and legal environments

Long-Term Vision

A global network of interconnected OST towns: thousands of communities, millions of members, operating on a shared platform with a shared token economy

Competitive displacement of traditional industries: use the structural labor-cost advantage to capture market share in agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and technology

Render centralized governance obsolete: not through political revolution, but through providing a superior alternative that people voluntarily choose

Establish a new economic paradigm: prove that Contributionism works at scale, shifting the Overton window on what economic systems are possible

The Legal and Structural Framework

OST operates through a deliberately layered structure designed to navigate different legal environments:

Local level: Individual businesses are structured as cooperatives, community trusts, LLCs, or other forms appropriate to local law. OST members co-own these entities. The model requires that members never own less than 60% of any business, with 10% going to OST local/national/international offices.

National level: Each country with active OST initiatives has a national office that handles legal compliance, Ambassador coordination, and platform support for that jurisdiction.

International level: The three registered entities (South Africa NPC, US LLC, UK LTD) provide the global infrastructure platform, token system, brand, methodology, and quality control.

The legal disclaimer language is extensive and worth noting: OST explicitly states it is not a licensed financial institution, does not provide financial services or advice, and that INFINITY tokens are not securities, shares, or investment instruments. This is both a genuine reflection of the membership-based structure and a legal shield against regulatory action, though as any securities lawyer would note, disclaimers don’t override functional reality if regulators decide to investigate.

Summary

One Small Town is a contribution-based parallel economic system operating through a proprietary coordination platform, a labor-backed token economy, and a hierarchical but distributed leadership structure. It has active pilots in Lebanon and South Africa, a growing Ambassador network, and ambitions to build a global network of self-sufficient communities that outcompete traditional economic structures through zero labor costs and community profit-sharing. Entry requires membership signup, token acquisition, and, for full participation, a commitment of 3 hours of weekly labor toward community-owned enterprises. The central office provides infrastructure and oversight. Ambassadors provide field leadership. Members provide the labor that makes the entire model economically viable. The vision is audacious. The pilots are real. The gap between the two is where the work remains.

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