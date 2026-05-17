Part 6: The Full Network

Key Individuals, Companies, Governments, Regulators, Military Ties, Lobbyists, Funding Flows, and Conflicts of Interest

Full credit goes to Noah B. Price on X. This post is for the convenience of Substack readers.

This is the deepest public-record map of the interconnected ecosystem driving the global wireless/5G/6G rollout. It includes named executives, regulators, military leaders, lobbyists, and scientists. The system operates through profit (trillions in revenue/investment), government revenue (spectrum auctions), military dual-use tech, and regulatory frameworks that prioritize deployment. Funding comes from consumer bills, taxpayer subsidies, spectrum sales, government contracts, and industry lobbying.

SECTION 1: Major Infrastructure & Equipment Companies + Key Individuals

The Backbone of the 5G/6G Revolution - Power, Profit, Surveillance & Control

SECTION 2: Major US Carriers + Key Individuals

The Trillion-Dollar 5G Pipeline Spectrum, Infrastructure, Lobbying, Influence & Control

SECTION 3: US Regulators & Government Officials (Current as of 2026)

The Regulators, The Decision-Makers, The Policy Architects. The Gatekeepers of America’s Wireless Future.

SECTION 4: International Regulators & Standard-Setters

The Global Architects of “Safety” Standards, Health Guidelines, & Spectrum Policy

SECTION 5: Military & Dual-Use Programs (The Security/Directed Energy Overlap)

The Same Technology. Two Mission Sets. One Infrastructure.

SECTION 6: International Regulators & Standard-Setters

The Global Architects of “Safe” Limits, Standards & Spectrum Policy.

SECTION 7: Lobbying Groups, Funding Flows & Influence

Follow the Money. Follow the Influence. Follow the Power.

SECTION 8: Key Scientists & Researchers

Pro-Deployment vs. Independent / Cautionary

SECTION 9: Think Tanks, Policy Groups & Influence Organizations

The Ideas. The Narratives. The Policy Pipeline.

SECTION 10: International Players

Global Rollout. Global Agendas. Global Control.

SECTION 11: Insurance Industry Positions (The Red Flag)

When Even The Insurers Won’t Cover It, That’s Not a Conspiracy - That’s Foreknowledge of Risk

SECTION 12: Additional Funding & Money Trails

Follow the Money. Follow the Incentives. Follow the Control.

SECTION 13: The Opposition & Independent Network (The Pushback)

They Challenge the Narrative. They Defend Health. They Fight for Transparency.