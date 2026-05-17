Noah B. Price's The Full Network
The deepest public-record map of the interconnected ecosystem driving the global wireless/5G/6G rollout
Part 6: The Full Network
Key Individuals, Companies, Governments, Regulators, Military Ties, Lobbyists, Funding Flows, and Conflicts of Interest
Full credit goes to Noah B. Price on X. This post is for the convenience of Substack readers.
This is the deepest public-record map of the interconnected ecosystem driving the global wireless/5G/6G rollout. It includes named executives, regulators, military leaders, lobbyists, and scientists. The system operates through profit (trillions in revenue/investment), government revenue (spectrum auctions), military dual-use tech, and regulatory frameworks that prioritize deployment. Funding comes from consumer bills, taxpayer subsidies, spectrum sales, government contracts, and industry lobbying.
SECTION 1: Major Infrastructure & Equipment Companies + Key Individuals
The Backbone of the 5G/6G Revolution - Power, Profit, Surveillance & Control
SECTION 2: Major US Carriers + Key Individuals
The Trillion-Dollar 5G Pipeline Spectrum, Infrastructure, Lobbying, Influence & Control
SECTION 3: US Regulators & Government Officials (Current as of 2026)
The Regulators, The Decision-Makers, The Policy Architects. The Gatekeepers of America’s Wireless Future.
SECTION 4: International Regulators & Standard-Setters
The Global Architects of “Safety” Standards, Health Guidelines, & Spectrum Policy
SECTION 5: Military & Dual-Use Programs (The Security/Directed Energy Overlap)
The Same Technology. Two Mission Sets. One Infrastructure.
SECTION 6: International Regulators & Standard-Setters
The Global Architects of “Safe” Limits, Standards & Spectrum Policy.
SECTION 7: Lobbying Groups, Funding Flows & Influence
Follow the Money. Follow the Influence. Follow the Power.
SECTION 8: Key Scientists & Researchers
Pro-Deployment vs. Independent / Cautionary
SECTION 9: Think Tanks, Policy Groups & Influence Organizations
The Ideas. The Narratives. The Policy Pipeline.
SECTION 10: International Players
Global Rollout. Global Agendas. Global Control.
SECTION 11: Insurance Industry Positions (The Red Flag)
When Even The Insurers Won’t Cover It, That’s Not a Conspiracy - That’s Foreknowledge of Risk
SECTION 12: Additional Funding & Money Trails
Follow the Money. Follow the Incentives. Follow the Control.
SECTION 13: The Opposition & Independent Network (The Pushback)
They Challenge the Narrative. They Defend Health. They Fight for Transparency.