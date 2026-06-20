“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”—Margaret Mead

From ParaGov Reader to Sovereign Builder: Become a Founding Member Today

Dear ParaGov Subscriber,

In just 16 months, your fellow ParaGov readers have grown from 8 subscribers in February 2025 to 261 today. That early momentum shows what’s possible when thoughtful people gather around important ideas. Now imagine that same spirit channeled into something even more powerful: creating the books that will shape the next generation.

Sovereign Publishing, launched just 28 days ago, already has 34 founding members. If we match or exceed the growth trajectory you helped create with ParaGov, and with a 3 times faster first-month growth rate, we will have built something extraordinary together.

The Power of Patronage: How Civilizations Rise

Throughout history, the greatest leaps in human progress came not from isolated genius alone, but from patronage, individuals with means and vision choosing to support creators. Renaissance patrons funded Michelangelo and da Vinci. Enlightened supporters backed thinkers who gave us modern science, liberty, and prosperity. These patrons didn’t just consume art and ideas; they actively invested in them, accelerating civilization itself.

Today, society has shifted its focus inward. Endless dopamine hits on phones reward the self above all else. While families weaken, communities fray, and practical knowledge fades, many scroll past the collapse. But we don’t have to accept this. Sovereign Publishing offers a different path, one of uplift, creation, and renewal.

Books Are Where Ideas Become Legacy

Ideas are born in minds, but they take root and endure when captured in books. Every reader is a potential writer. Every thoughtful person has knowledge worth sharing, whether on regenerative agriculture, strong families, permaculture, honest philosophy, practical skills, or stories that inspire sovereignty instead of helplessness.

Sovereign Publishing removes the old gatekeepers. As a Private Membership Association, it gives its community direct power:

Submit a completed manuscript as a “Manuscript Publishing Proposal.”

Members vote. One strong proposal, backed by the community that already believes in these ideas, can launch a book.

No soul-destroying rejection letters. No corporate editors deciding what’s “marketable.”

Accepted authors keep 80% royalties and full copyright ownership.

Sovereign Publishing handles editing, design, printing (print-on-demand), and distribution, all funded by membership and royalties, while you retain control.

This is patronage reimagined for our time. Your membership fee and active participation become the modern equivalent of supporting the great minds of the past, except now the support flows to books that strengthen individuals, families, and local communities.

Rebuilding What Matters

Sovereign books will span children’s tales of resilience, teenage adventures in self-reliance, adult fiction that stirs the spirit, and non-fiction on homesteading, beekeeping, nutrition, economics, philosophy, energy, mechanics, and every skill that turns dependence into sovereignty.

By joining, you don’t just read, you help curate, edit, translate, narrate, promote, and discuss these works in local Sovereign chapters at libraries near you. You become part of a living movement that counters isolation with connection and mindless consumption with purposeful creation. You bond with fellow travelers when you decide to join people that love ideas.

The quality of every Manuscript Publishing Proposal will determine our success. With ParaGov’s thoughtful audience as its foundation, Sovereign Publishing is positioned to publish works of real substance and lasting value.

Your Next Step

You already chose ParaGov because you value depth over distraction. Now take the next step: Become a Founding Member of Sovereign Publishing.

Help us grow this into the independent publishing powerhouse our world desperately needs. Support the patronage of ideas that rebuild families, empower communities, and restore human capability. It is free to join. And a voluntary membership fee of $8 goes a long way towards helping struggling writers.

The readers are here. The writers are awakening. The infrastructure is ready.

Join Sovereign Publishing today and help us prove that a small, determined community of patrons and creators can change the culture, one sovereign book at a time.

With gratitude and excitement for what we’ll build together,

Stuart Brazier

ParaGov & Sovereign Publishing

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