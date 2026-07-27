“The kingdom of God is a kingdom of peace; its subjects are peacemakers, and they cannot take part in the wars, the strifes, the lawsuits, and the political administrations of the kingdoms of this world.”—David Lipscomb

The Sovereign Formula: From Extraction to Collaborative Virtue

This essay is inspired by MJ's The Right Stuff and his vision to create Private Membership Associations that use a technology platform based on the seven virtues.

Good versus Evil

The modern state, one that I define as the “Policy Machine,” is a parasitic apparatus designed not for the flourishing of a people, but for the extraction of their energy, wealth, and moral capital. Whether through the overt authoritarianism of socialism and communism, or the technocratic, crony-capitalist administrative state, modern governance relies on the mobilization of the Seven Deadly Sins to maintain control.

Conversely, a society rooted in the principles of “Collaboratism,” a framework built upon the agency of sovereign individuals, finds its vitality in the cultivation of the Seven Heavenly Virtues.

The Policy Machine: The Architecture of Moral Decay

The Policy Machine views the individual not as a steward of divine gifts, but as a unit of input for the state’s continued expansion. It functions by incentivizing the darkest impulses of human nature, effectively weaponizing the Seven Deadly Sins to dissolve organic bonds like family, creed, and local community.

“The state is the great fiction through which everybody endeavors to live at the expense of everybody else.”— Frédéric Bastiat

1. Pride

The state operates on the supreme arrogance that human planners can engineer a perfect society. Elite technocrats, believing they possess superior intellect and moral clarity, override local customs and natural law to impose rationalized, top-down order. This is the pride of Babel: the belief that man can reach the heavens of justice without Christ.

2. Greed

The modern economy, particularly in the hybrid systems of corporate-state capitalism, is fueled by insatiable greed. The Policy Machine thrives by redirecting the fruits of the productive classes toward special interests and bureaucratic expansion. It thrives on the commodification of human life itself, turning its subjects into abstract data points to be leveraged for profit and policy outcomes.

3. Lust

Modern state-managed culture promotes the breakdown of traditional sexual morality. By incentivizing the disintegration of the nuclear family through welfare states and the promotion of hedonism, the state weakens the most resilient unit of resistance against it. A population obsessed with disordered desires is atomized, distracted, and incapable of the disciplined collective action required to overthrow a corrupt regime.

4. Envy

Socialism and identity-based politics are built entirely on the cultivation of envy. The state encourages groups to view others as oppressors or hoarders of privilege, fostering constant social friction. By institutionalizing grievance, the Policy Machine ensures that its subjects fight one another for scraps of bureaucratic favor rather than looking up to see their shared dispossession.

5. Gluttony

This manifests as systemic over-consumption and dependency. The state promises to provide every comfort, creating a population that is physically, mentally, and spiritually bloated on the resources of future generations. Dependency, whether through state-subsidized healthcare, education, or media, is a form of soft slavery that suppresses the hunger for true liberty.

6. Wrath

The state is an agent of coercion. It maintains order through the threat of violence, legal persecution, and the constant agitation of the public. When crises arise, the Policy Machine utilizes wrath to target those who deviate from the official narrative, making an example of dissenters to keep the collective in a state of perpetual fear and mobilization.

7. Sloth

Spiritual apathy is the ultimate goal of the system. A society that has lost its transcendent purpose and its connection to the divine will passively accept its own degradation. By removing the necessity of personal responsibility and communal reliance, the state fosters a deep-seated sloth that renders its subjects incapable of defending their own interests.

Sovereign Societies: The Cultivation of Virtue

In contrast, a society built upon “Collaboratism” rejects the extraction model. It recognizes that sovereignty is an inherent reflection of man created in the image of God. Where the Policy Machine creates subjects, Collaboratism creates masters of themselves.

1. Humility

The foundational virtue of a sovereign society, humility allows the individual to recognize their place within the created order. It acknowledges that human wisdom is limited and that true authority resides only in God. A humble society rejects the hubris of social engineering, preferring decentralized, organic cooperation.

2. Charity

Sovereigns move from extraction to contribution. They understand that their obligations lie first to their kin, then their neighbors, and finally their nation. Charity in this sense is not state-distributed welfare, but the horizontal flow of support and mutual care among free people, ensuring that no member of the community is left behind without robbing them of their agency.

3. Chastity

This is not a restrictive code but a mechanism of stability. Chastity preserves the sanctity of the family, providing the bedrock upon which future generations are raised as virtuous, self-governing adults. It is the refusal to reduce human relationships to mere transactional or carnal utility.

4. Kindness

Grounded in a mutual respect for the inherent value of a fellow sovereign individual, kindness builds the trust necessary to form parallel institutions. Without the poisonous influence of state-enforced envy, neighbors can treat one another as partners in a common civilizational project.

5. Temperance

A sovereign society must be a disciplined society. Temperance is the check on the impulses that the state currently exploits. By mastering their own appetites, financial, physical, and emotional, sovereigns prevent their own enslavement and ensure they have the resources to sustain their communities.

6. Patience

True societal repair is an intergenerational process. Patience allows the sovereign to reject the “get-rich-quick” or “vote-for-freedom” delusions of the Policy Machine, focusing instead on building enduring structures, families, and businesses that will survive the collapse of the current order.

7. Diligence

This is the antidote to the apathy of the modern age. Diligence is the active engagement in one’s duty to God, family, and land. It is the refusal to outsource one’s responsibilities to a faceless bureaucracy.

Subject vs. Sovereign

The distinction between a “subject” and a “sovereign” is the demarcation between a ward of the state and a man of God.

The subject (as defined by the modern Policy Machine) is a legal abstraction. He has rights granted by the state, which effectively means they can be revoked by the state. He is a tax-payer, a consumer, and a voter. His allegiance is managed through the state’s education systems and media organs. He is a dependent, conditioned to look to the central authority for permission to act, to trade, and to educate his children. He is horizontal to other subjects, connected by the state’s administrative web.

The sovereign (as necessitated by Collaboratism) is an individual who recognizes that his fundamental authority is derived from God, not from the state. A sovereign understands that he is not a tenant on his own land or an asset of the economy. Sovereignty is the assumption of total personal and familial responsibility. The sovereign does not ask for permission to be free; he creates the conditions for his freedom through his own industry and virtuous living.

While the subject serves the Policy Machine to satisfy his own vices, the sovereign serves his community to uphold the virtues. He is not defined by his legal status, but by his relationship to the truth. In a world where institutional machines seem to wield absolute power, the sovereign remains the greatest threat because he cannot be intimidated, he cannot be bought off with state patronage, and he cannot be manipulated by the weaponization of the Seven Deadly Sins.

The move toward Collaboratism is, at its heart, a spiritual migration, leaving the hollow, consuming, and parasitic structures of the Policy Machine for the rugged, high-stakes, and infinitely more rewarding life of a man who stands before God, not the state. The future belongs to those who show up for it, but only those who have mastered their own souls in accordance with virtue will be capable of building a house that truly stands.

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