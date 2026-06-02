ParaGov

ParaGov

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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I've been wondering about the practitioners of Falun Gong. Haven't heard anything for a while. This is sickening. It's sickening to be part of humanity that are monsters and more and more everyday, the most hideous things are becoming normalized. But what gets us there is the one and only medium - the debt money system. This is what motivates people to be monsters, to engage in despicable actions upon others. It's what enables a superior group to think they are above others. Sometimes it's hard to imagine humanity getting out of this vile money system. It will start with some making another structure based on sovereignty. Sovereignty must be the most widely-held principle if humanity wants to progress.

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