“The only way to explain the explosive increase in transplant numbers is that China has been using prisoners of conscience as a source of organs. The transplant system cannot function on the scale it does without a large, predictable supply of healthy donors who can be killed on schedule. That supply is Falun Gong practitioners.”—David Matas

Frankenstein’s Monsters: The 981 Project and the Transhumanist Pipeline

Mary Shelley gave us the archetype: a man so consumed by the dream of transcending death that he stitches together pieces of the dead and animates them into something grotesque. But Frankenstein’s true horror was never the creature. It was the creator, the man who fled the room when his creation opened its eyes, who never once asked what his pursuit of godlike power cost anyone else, who believed his ambition justified any means.

Two centuries later, the CCP’s 981 Project is Frankenstein’s laboratory at industrial scale. And the monsters are not the victims on the operating tables. The monsters are the ones waking up with new organs, checking their investment portfolios, and scheduling their next replacement.

The Architecture of Elite Immortality

The 981 Chief Health Project, established around 2005 and operated through the PLA 301 Hospital and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, is the institutional expression of a simple proposition: death is for other people. Its three sub-programs, ”Health Promotion Project” (Eternal Youth), “Youth Regeneration Project” (Rejuvenation), and “150-Year Longevity Project” (Lifespan Extension), read like the product roadmap for a startup pitching immortality to venture capitalists. The promotional materials, briefly visible before the CCP scrubbed them, were candid: “Health to 88, longevity to 150 is no dream.” “Explore 981—life renewed for the elite.”

The project resurfaced in public discourse when Xi Jinping was caught on video during Beijing’s military parade discussing with Vladimir Putin the prospect of living to 150 through continuous organ transplantation. This was not idle speculation between heads of state. It was two customers comparing notes on a service they both intend to use. Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-un have all, at various points, mused publicly about radical life extension through biotechnology. These are not philosophers. They are shoppers.

The logic of the 981 Project is brutally simple. If you replace organs before they fail, kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, corneas, skin, you can push the human body far beyond its factory warranty. But this requires what no voluntary donation system on Earth can provide: guaranteed availability of perfectly matched, healthy organs on a predictable schedule. You cannot wait for a stranger to die in a car accident. You cannot hope for a compatible donor to surface on a waitlist. You need a supply chain. You need inventory. You need human beings reduced to spare parts.

The Mathematics of Scheduled Death

The numbers are not ambiguous. They are an indictment.

Before 1999, China performed approximately 135 liver transplants over roughly two decades, which is five or six per year. The country was a transplant backwater. Then, in July 1999, the CCP launched its persecution campaign against Falun Gong, a Buddhist qigong practice emphasizing physical health and spiritual cultivation. The government labeled it a “cult,” rounded up practitioners by the hundreds of thousands, and filled detention centers across the country.

Between 1999 and 2006, China performed over 15,000 liver transplants, averaging more than 1,700 annually. That is a 180-fold increase. China went from nowhere to the second-largest transplant program on Earth, without a voluntary donation infrastructure, without a national organ allocation system, and without the multi-year waitlists that define every ethical transplant system in the world.

The Kilgour-Matas investigation of 2006 examined the data and concluded that 41,500 transplants between 2000 and 2005 had no explainable source from voluntary donors, executed prisoners, or brain-dead donors. The only explanation that fit the numbers, the timing, and the logistics was that Falun Gong practitioners, healthy, non-smoking, non-drinking, and physically disciplined, were being killed for their organs.

The independent China Tribunal, after two years of deliberation ending in 2019, examined transplant statistics, undercover phone calls to Chinese hospitals, whistleblower testimony from surgeons and former detainees, and forensic analysis of medical publications. Its conclusion was delivered beyond a reasonable doubt: China is guilty of continuing a state-run program of forced organ harvesting, violating the ethical norms of transplant medicine, and committing crimes against humanity. The tribunal found no evidence the practice has ceased.

The Scheduling Problem: Proof of Premeditated Killing

In any ethical transplant system, wait times for vital organs are measured in months to years. Median wait times for a kidney in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom range from two to over four years, despite millions of registered donors and sophisticated matching systems. Organs from deceased donors become available unpredictably. You cannot schedule a heart transplant for the second Tuesday of next month.

Yet Chinese transplant centers openly advertised exactly these capabilities. The China International Transplantation Assistance Center stated: “It may take only one month to receive a liver transplantation, the maximum waiting time being two months. As for the kidney transplantation, it may take one week to find a suitable donor.” If something went wrong with the donor organ, the patient would “have the option to be offered another organ donor and have the operation again in one week.” A replacement organ. In one week.

Dr. Jacob Lavee, Director of the Heart Transplant Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Israel, reported that one of his patients traveled to China for a heart transplant, waited two weeks, and had the surgery scheduled in advance. A heart. Scheduled in advance. The donor’s death was timed to the recipient’s travel itinerary.

Franz Immer, chairman of the Swiss National Foundation for organ donation and transplantation, was invited to observe a transplant in Beijing in 2007. His Chinese hosts asked whether he would prefer the operation in the morning or the afternoon. He refused. He understood what the question implied: the donor would be killed at the visitors’ convenience, like ordering room service.

Dr. Matthew Robertson’s research, published in the American Journal of Transplantation, established that Chinese transplant surgeons have been conducting executions by organ procurement. The removal of vital organs is the actual cause of death. Brain death is not declared first. The prisoner is killed on the operating table at the scheduled hour. The surgeon who saves the recipient’s life is the same person who takes the donor’s.

Falun Gong practitioners are the ideal inventory. They are health-conscious by practice, with no smoking, no drinking, and disciplined physical cultivation. Their organs are high-quality. They have been officially dehumanized by state propaganda. And they are detained in massive numbers, with millions having passed through the system since 1999. Numerous firsthand accounts describe coercive blood draws and physical examinations performed on detained practitioners, tests with no medical justification for the detainee but perfectly consistent with tissue-typing for organ matching. Prisoners are catalogued by blood type, HLA profile, and organ health. When a transplant is scheduled weeks in advance, the system searches its inventory, finds a match, and the prisoner is transferred to the operating theater on the appointed day.

The 2015 “reform,” in which China claimed to phase out prisoner organs and transition to voluntary donation, was a laundering operation. When a country genuinely makes this transition, transplant volumes drop during the development phase. China claimed to maintain and then double its volume immediately. That is physically impossible without continuing to use prisoners and simply relabeling them as “volunteers.” The voluntary system provides plausible deniability. The organs still come from the same places.

The Western Monster: Transplant Tourism

Victor Frankenstein did not act alone. He had the passive complicity of family and friends who never asked where he got his materials, who accepted his nervous explanations, who benefited from his work without examining its origins. The Western transplant tourist occupies precisely this role, and they are every bit the monster that the CCP surgeon is.

For decades, patients from the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and elsewhere have traveled to China for organ transplants; wealthy individuals facing long waitlists at home that might outlast their survival. They discover, through brokers or word of mouth, that China offers no such delays. They are matched within weeks. Their surgery is scheduled. They fly in, receive a healthy organ from a “deceased donor,” pay a substantial fee, and fly home with a new lease on life.

These recipients know, or they choose not to know, that the system cannot work the way it claims. A heart does not become available on two weeks’ notice through ethical donation. A liver does not appear on schedule because someone happened to die at the right time with the right blood type. The scheduling itself is the confession. Every Western patient who booked a transplant weeks in advance and received it on time participated in a system whose only functional explanation is scheduled killing. They are not victims of circumstance. They are customers. They are Frankenstein, waking up in the recovery room, feeling the new heart beat in their chest, and never once asking whose it was.

The International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC) published a report identifying 37 American universities and medical centers that have engaged in medical interactions with Chinese transplant institutions that have failed to establish ethical organ sourcing. These are leaders in transplant medicine, institutions whose staff know exactly what wait times mean, exactly how donor matching works, exactly why China’s numbers cannot be explained by voluntary donation. They collaborate. They normalize. They look away. The monsters have credentials and endowments and peer-reviewed publications.

The Western Pipeline: MAiD and the Quiet Harvest

Canada's MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) program is being used as an organ pipeline, and the data shows it's accelerating dramatically. A 2022 study in the American Journal of Transplantation found that nearly half of euthanasia victims worldwide who donated organs came from Canada. The MAiD procedure creates a predictably rapid, controlled death, average time from injection to death declaration is just 12.6 minutes, making it ideal for organ procurement with minimal warm ischemic damage.

But here's the darker implication: when MAiD expands to include the mentally ill, the disabled, and those suffering from "social issues or lack of support for chronic but nonterminal conditions," as University of Toronto anesthesiologist Dr. Claire Middleton has documented, the organ supply grows in lockstep. Middleton warns it is "impossible to include conversations about donation at any stage during the MAiD process without the potential of influencing and actually encouraging the decision." Patients who might have changed their minds now face the added psychological weight of “disappointing a potential transplant recipient.” Most disturbingly, reports indicate at least 28 patients may not have been deceased when organ procurement began, a direct echo of China's execution-by-organ-procurement model, sanitized with white coats and consent forms. The West has built its own version of the 981 Project. It just uses prettier language.

The Underground Commodification of Human Life

What the 981 Project and its transplant tourism ecosystem represent is the emergence of a full-scale underground economy in human body parts, a financialized market where the bodies of the disposable are converted into longevity products for the elite. This is not metaphor. It is logistics.

The system operates on principles familiar to any commodities trader: supply chain management, inventory cataloguing, just-in-time delivery, quality control, and price discovery. Falun Gong prisoners are tissue-typed and entered into a database. Their organs are graded by health and compatibility. When a customer, whether a CCP official in Beijing or a hedge fund manager in New York, needs a transplant, the system searches its inventory, locates a match, and schedules the procurement. The prisoner is killed at the appointed time. The organ is transplanted. The bill is paid. The transaction is complete.

This is the financialization of human flesh, and it has expanded beyond Falun Gong. Uyghur Muslims detained in Xinjiang have undergone systematic medical testing consistent with organ matching. The biometric surveillance infrastructure documented in the Xinjiang Police Files suggests institutional expectations of harvesting.

The Belt and Road Initiative has reportedly exported the model, transplant tourism hubs in Cambodia, Myanmar, and elsewhere operating on identical principles: scheduled surgeries, guaranteed matching, no questions about donor sources. Human beings have been reduced to a tradable asset class, their bodies securitized and sold on a black market that operates with state protection and international complicity.

The 981 Project is phase one of a much larger enterprise. It is the proof of concept.

Phase Two: Transhumanism and the Clone Economy

The elite fascination with transhumanism is not a fringe curiosity. It is the ideological framework that justifies and extends the organ harvesting industry. Transhumanism posits that human beings can and should transcend their biological limitations through technology such as genetic engineering, cybernetic augmentation, organ replacement, and ultimately, the defeat of death itself. It is a philosophy perfectly tailored to people who already believe their lives are worth more than everyone else’s.

The 981 Project’s goal of extending elite lifespans to 150 years through continuous organ transplantation is transhumanism in its crudest, most honest form. But the transhumanist vision extends far beyond replacing failing organs with harvested ones. The next logical phase, and evidence suggests it is already being explored, is the growth of human clones specifically to serve as spare parts for their owners.

This is not science fiction. The Singapore-based Immortal True Dragon Fund, led by Chinese national Wang Boyang, is actively pursuing business opportunities in cryogenic preservation, 3D-printed organs, and what it calls “whole-body replacement.” The language is carefully sanitized, ”regenerative medicine,” “personalized organ fabrication,” “therapeutic cloning”, but the concept is unmistakable. If you can grow a clone of yourself, you have a permanent supply of perfectly matched organs, tissues, and eventually entire bodies. The clone is not a person. The clone is a product. The clone is inventory that shares your DNA and therefore cannot reject your transplants.

The ethical architecture for this has already been constructed. The same dehumanization that allows the CCP to harvest organs from Falun Gong practitioners, labeling them a “cult,” stripping them of legal personhood, designating them as enemies of the state, can be applied to clones. A clone grown for spare parts would never be recognized as human. It would be property. It would have no rights. It would exist solely as a biological substrate for its owner’s longevity. The legal and philosophical groundwork is being laid now, in the same way the persecution of Falun Gong laid the groundwork for the current organ harvesting industry.

Consider the trajectory. Phase one: harvest organs from dehumanized prisoners. Phase two: grow dehumanized clones for harvesting. Phase three: whole-body replacement, transferring the consciousness of an aging elite into a young, healthy clone body grown for that purpose. The Immortal True Dragon Fund’s interest in “whole-body replacement” is not a random investment thesis.

It is a roadmap.

The transhumanist ideology provides moral cover for every step. If death is a technical problem to be solved, then any solution is legitimate. If the goal is the transcendence of human limitation, then the bodies of lesser humans, or non-humans, or clones, are mere resources. The monsters who receive harvested organs today will be the monsters who commission clone farms tomorrow, and they will use the same language of progress and innovation to justify both.

The Expansion of the Harvest

The 981 Project’s logic is inherently expansionist. As the CCP elite ages, their demand for replacement organs increases. As the program extends their lives, they need more replacements over a longer period. A 150-year-old body will require far more than one set of replacement organs. It will require continuous harvesting. The supply must grow.

What began as a targeted persecution of Falun Gong has already expanded to Uyghurs and other disposable populations. The next expansion will be technological: cloned bodies, 3D-printed organs, lab-grown tissues. But the clones will require the same legal architecture of dehumanization that the current system relies on. They will need to be classified as non-persons, as property, as products. The system that kills Falun Gong practitioners today is the same system that will grow and harvest clones tomorrow, and it will use the same justifications: progress, necessity, the superior value of elite lives.

The Belt and Road export of transplant tourism hubs demonstrates that this is already being scaled internationally. Countries with weak governance become harvesting zones. Their populations become inventory. The organs flow to China and to the international clientele who can afford them. The financialization of human flesh is globalizing.

Confronting the Monsters

Shelley’s novel ends with Frankenstein pursuing his creature across the Arctic, each bound to the other in mutual destruction. The doctor never takes responsibility. He never admits that the horror was his creation, that the deaths were his fault, that his ambition was the original sin.

The Western transplant tourist returns home with a new organ and resumes life as before. No one asks where it came from. The medical records say “deceased donor.” The hospital in Shanghai sent a bill, not an explanation. The recipient feels grateful, to the doctors, to the system, to the country that saved their life. They do not picture the operating theater where a Falun Gong practitioner, tissue-typed months earlier in a detention center, was wheeled in at the scheduled hour and killed by the removal of their heart so that a stranger from Toronto or Tel Aviv could see their grandchildren.

The transhumanist investor funding clone research does not picture the clone farms. They see a market opportunity. They see the logical extension of regenerative medicine. They see themselves as visionaries solving the problem of death, not as monsters commissioning the creation of human beings whose only purpose is to be disassembled for parts.

The commodification and financialization of human bodies in underground economies must be confronted directly. This is not a Chinese problem. It is a human problem, enabled by a global medical establishment that values access over ethics, by wealthy patients who value their own survival over the lives of people they will never meet, by governments that have decided confronting organ harvesting is not worth the diplomatic cost, and by a transhumanist ideology that provides philosophical cover for the reduction of human beings to biological resources.

The organs are real. The surgeries are real. The scheduling is real. The donors are real. The clone research is real. The only thing fabricated is the pretense that no one knows where this is heading. The monsters are not hiding. They are publishing investment theses, booking surgeries, and discussing immortality at military parades. They are counting on the rest of us to look away.

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