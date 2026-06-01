“In the end, the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality, was tacitly denied by their philosophy.”—George Orwell

Frankenskies and Frankenlight: Why Frankenstein is Poisoning the Sky, the Light, and the Human Body

The story of Frankenstein is not a tale of a monster. It is a tale of an architect. Victor Frankenstein did not stumble upon his creation by accident; he assembled it, piece by piece, from the raw materials of the dead. He stitched together limbs and organs, animated them with a spark of stolen energy, and then, when his creation rose to life, he recoiled in horror at what he had made, not because it was monstrous, but because it was his. The creature was not the villain of the story. The architect was.

Today, a new Frankenstein walks among us, not a single man in a laboratory, but a collective architect, an interlocking network of government agencies, military research bodies, private contractors, and captured regulatory institutions. This collective Frankenstein has assembled its own creation, piece by piece, from the raw materials of industrial waste. It has stitched together coal fly ash, aluminum nanoparticles, barium salts, and polymer fibers into an artificial sky. It has animated this creation with the stolen energy of the sun, replacing the natural spectrum with a toxic haze and an artificial light environment that degrades every biological system it touches.

The Frankenskies that blanket our cities and the Frankenlight that bathes our bodies are not accidents of industry. They are the deliberate creations of an architect that has lost all reverence for the natural world, and for the natural human being. And like Victor Frankenstein, this collective architect now stands back, surveying its creation, and insists that the monster it has made is not its responsibility.

The contamination of the sky is not an accident. The blocking of the sun is not a side effect. The replacement of natural light with artificial frequencies is not a coincidence. These are not separate programs operating in parallel. They are the component parts of a single, integrated strategy, a strategy whose objective is nothing less than the total control of the human environment and, through that environment, the human body itself.

To understand why the architects are poisoning the sky, we must understand what they are taking from us. They are not merely spraying chemicals for the sake of spraying. They are systematically degrading every natural input that the human body requires for health, autonomy, and sovereignty. The contamination of the atmosphere, the manipulation of the light spectrum, the sterilization of the microbial environment, and the assault on the body’s internal biology are all expressions of a single, coherent philosophy: the natural human being is an obstacle to be overcome, and the natural environment is a problem to be solved.

The Theft of the Sun

The most fundamental environmental input for human life is sunlight. For millions of years, the human body evolved under the full spectrum of solar radiation, from ultraviolet through visible light to infrared. Every wavelength serves a biological function. Every frequency carries information that the body uses to regulate its internal processes.

The full-spectrum sunlight that bathed our ancestors is no longer reaching the surface in the quantities and qualities that human biology requires. The aerosol layer that has been systematically injected into the atmosphere, the coal fly ash, the aluminum nanoparticles, the barium salts, the polymer fibers, functions as a planetary dimmer switch. It scatters and reflects incoming solar radiation back into space before it can reach the ground.

The official justification for this program, when it is acknowledged at all, is “solar radiation management”, a response to the alleged threat of global warming. But this justification collapses under scrutiny. If the objective were simply to cool the planet, the program would be transparent, its effects would be measured and published, and its risks would be openly assessed. None of this is happening. The program is covert. Its effects are denied. Its existence is ridiculed.

The true purpose of solar deprivation is not climate management. It is the systematic degradation of human health.

Consider what the aerosol layer removes from the sunlight that reaches your skin:

Red and Near-Infrared Light: These wavelengths, which penetrate deep into tissue and stimulate mitochondrial function, are scattered by the particulate layer. The photobiomodulation effects that drive cellular energy production, reduce inflammation, accelerate healing, and regulate immune function are progressively diminished. The body is starved of the very frequencies it needs to repair itself.

Ultraviolet B Radiation: UVB is necessary for vitamin D synthesis in the skin. Vitamin D is not merely a nutrient; it is a hormone precursor that regulates hundreds of genes involved in immune function, cell proliferation, and neurological health. The aerosol layer blocks UVB more effectively than it blocks visible light, selectively depriving the population of this essential biological trigger.

The Full Spectrum Balance: The human body evolved to receive sunlight as a complete package—the full spectrum, in natural proportion, varying with the time of day and the season. The circadian rhythms that govern sleep, hormone production, metabolism, and cognitive function are calibrated by this natural light cycle. The aerosol layer flattens this signal, reducing the contrast between day and night, between morning and evening, between summer and winter. The body’s internal clock loses its external reference, and health degrades across multiple dimensions.

The theft of the sun is not a side effect of industrial activity. It is a deliberate environmental manipulation designed to weaken the population, to increase dependence on medical interventions, and to sever the connection between the human body and the natural rhythms that sustain it.

The Replacement: Frankenlight

Having stolen the natural light, the architects have replaced it with something else, an artificial light environment that is not merely inferior to sunlight, but actively harmful.

The modern human spends the vast majority of their time bathed in artificial light: LED lighting in homes and offices, fluorescent tubes in schools and hospitals, backlit screens held inches from the face. This artificial light environment is dominated by high-energy blue light, the wavelengths between 400 and 500 nanometers that are disproportionately emitted by LED and fluorescent sources.

Blue light is not inherently harmful. In natural sunlight, it appears as part of a balanced spectrum, peaking at midday when it signals alertness and suppresses melatonin appropriately. But the artificial blue light that dominates the modern environment is fundamentally different from the blue light in sunlight. It is isolated from the balancing red and near-infrared wavelengths. It is present at intensities and at times of day that the human body never evolved to handle. And it is causing measurable, cumulative damage.

The biological effects of chronic blue light exposure are now well-documented in the scientific literature:

Retinal Damage: Blue light, particularly at the shorter wavelengths around 410 to 420 nanometers, generates reactive oxygen species in retinal cells. It damages the photoreceptors, contributes to macular degeneration, and accelerates the aging of the eye. The epidemic of myopia, dry eye disease, and early-onset vision deterioration is not a mystery; it is the predictable consequence of an environment saturated with damaging wavelengths.

Circadian Disruption: Blue light in the evening and at night suppresses melatonin production, delaying sleep onset, reducing sleep quality, and disrupting the circadian rhythms that govern nearly every aspect of physiology. The consequences include increased rates of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, and cancer, all conditions that have risen in parallel with the spread of artificial lighting.

Skin Aging and Damage: Blue light penetrates the skin, generating oxidative stress, degrading collagen, and accelerating the formation of wrinkles and pigmentation. It impairs the skin’s barrier function, reducing its ability to protect against environmental toxins. The same wavelengths that damage the retina are damaging the largest organ of the body.

Neurological Effects: The brain is not insulated from the effects of artificial light. Blue light exposure alters neurotransmitter levels, affects mood regulation, and may contribute to the rising rates of anxiety, depression, and attention disorders. The light that enters the eyes is not merely visual information; it is a direct neurological input that shapes brain function.

This is Frankenlight, an artificial light environment that has been engineered without regard for human biology, imposed on the population without informed consent, and maintained by an institutional apparatus that dismisses concerns as “technophobia” while the health consequences accumulate.

The Sterilization of the Environment

The assault on the natural environment extends beyond light. The deployment of UV-C emitting lamps in public spaces, marketed as “germicidal” disinfection, represents a direct attack on the microbial ecosystems that human health depends upon.

UV-C radiation, at wavelengths between 280 and 100 nanometers, is a potent germicide. It kills bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms by destroying their DNA and RNA. This capability is real. But the deployment of UV-C in public spaces, in street lamps, in air handling systems, in surface disinfection units, does not discriminate between harmful pathogens and beneficial microbes. It sterilizes everything.

The human body is not a sealed fortress. It is an ecosystem in constant exchange with the microbial environment. The skin hosts a complex community of bacteria that protect against pathogens, regulate immune function, and maintain the integrity of the body’s largest organ. The respiratory system is colonized by a microbiome that filters and neutralizes incoming threats. The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that digest food, produce vitamins, regulate metabolism, and communicate with the brain.

All of these microbial communities are replenished and diversified through contact with the natural environment, the soil, the air, the surfaces we touch, the food we eat. When the environment is sterilized, these communities are deprived of the inputs they need to maintain diversity and resilience.

The consequences of environmental sterilization are already visible: rising rates of allergies, asthma, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory conditions. The immune system, deprived of the microbial inputs it evolved to expect, turns against the body’s own tissues. The gut microbiome, deprived of diversity, becomes vulnerable to pathogenic takeover. The skin, stripped of its protective flora, becomes permeable to toxins and susceptible to infection.

The sterilization of the environment is marketed as public health. It is, in reality, a program of biological degradation, a systematic weakening of the human body’s natural defenses that renders the population more dependent on pharmaceutical interventions and more vulnerable to the next “pandemic” that the system is ready to manage.

The Common Theme: Environmental Warfare Against the Human Body

The contamination of the Frankenskies, the theft of the sun, the imposition of Frankenlight, and the sterilization of the environment are not separate problems. They are the component parts of a single program whose objective is the degradation of the natural human being.

The common theme is the replacement of the natural with the artificial. The natural sky, with its deep blue and its life-giving sunlight, is replaced with a toxic haze. The natural light cycle, with its full spectrum and its circadian rhythms, is replaced with an artificial light environment that damages the eyes, disrupts the brain, and ages the skin. The natural microbial environment, with its protective and nourishing functions, is replaced with a sterile void that leaves the body defenseless.

Why? Because the natural human being, healthy, autonomous, connected to the rhythms of the earth, is incompatible with the digital cage. A healthy body resists manipulation.

A healthy mind questions authority.

A healthy spirit refuses to be managed.

The architects of the new order understand this. They understand that to control the human being, you must first degrade the human being. You must sever the connection to the natural environment that sustains health and autonomy. You must replace the inputs that the body evolved to expect with inputs that weaken, confuse, and destabilize.

The Frankenskies above us are not merely an aesthetic blight. They are the visible manifestation of a philosophy that views the natural world, and the natural human being, as raw material to be processed, modified, and controlled. The sky is being poisoned because the sun is too powerful. The light is being replaced because the natural spectrum sustains too much health. The microbes are being exterminated because the natural environment provides too much resilience.

The architects are not content to build a digital cage around the human being. They are determined to rebuild the human being from the inside out, to create a creature that is compatible with the cage, dependent on the system, and incapable of surviving outside it. The contamination of the environment is the first phase of this transformation. The biological interface we have discussed is the second. The final phase is the human being who no longer remembers what it felt like to stand under a clear blue sky, to feel the full spectrum of the sun on their skin, to breathe air that has not been processed, and to exist as a sovereign creature in a living world.

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